‘Thiago’s a better passer than any Liverpool midfielder’ – Nicol sees pros and cons to deal for Bayern star

The former Reds defender believes the Spain international would be a useful addition, but is not convinced that he fits Jurgen Klopp’s system

Thiago Alcantara is “a better passer” than any of the midfield options currently available to boss Jurgen Klopp, says Steve Nicol, but a man currently starring at may not be the best fit for the Reds’ engine room.

The reigning Premier League champions continue to be heavily linked with the Spain international.

Klopp is said to be in the market for another creative influence that blends both graft and guile.

Thiago would tick that box, with the academy graduate a proven playmaker at the very highest level.

Nicol believes he would be an upgrade for the Reds in possession, making him a useful addition to the Anfield ranks, but is not convinced that he suits the style of football that has proved so successful for Liverpool.

The former Reds defender told ESPN FC of the Thiago talk: “He is a better passer than anyone that plays in there.

“The problem is the way Liverpool play in the middle of the park. It’s more to do with closing the ball down, a lot of energy and ability.

“As far as ability, I agree [that he is a better passer than any Liverpool player].

“From the other two points of view, that closing down to get that ball back, that would be affected if Alcantara were to actually start for every game.”

Nicol has highlighted the pros and cons of Liverpool landing Thiago on a regular basis over recent weeks, with the Scot of the opinion that a deal should be done despite any tactical concerns.

He has said: “I would sign him, don't get me wrong.

“I think he's a great footballer and he can pass the ball. Unfortunately, he just doesn't fit the mould of what Liverpool do in the middle of the park right now.

“Yes, he's got ability, but he also has to have dynamism, he has to have legs, he has to close down quickly, he's got to have energy. Those are thing that all those players in the middle of the park for Liverpool have.

“That isn't Alcantara. But at the same time, having a player like that to bring on, he can play in the , the League Cup, you can bring him on and give him half an hour to pass the ball around if that's what you need.

“I would sign him, I think he's a quality player. If the money is right, go and get him.”