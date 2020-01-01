'They're bottling it again!' - Neville trolls Liverpool as Reds' 44-game unbeaten run finally ends
Liverpool’s 44-game unbeaten run was ended in some style by Watford on Saturday, with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville revelling in a rare setback for the Reds by joking that the Premier League leaders are “bottling it again”.
Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to march their way towards a first title triumph in 30 years, but will not be emulating the ‘Invincibles’ achievements of Arsenal from 2003-04.
Just two points had been dropped heading into a meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road, with Liverpool boasting an impressive record in recent outings against the Hornets.
The form book was, however, to be ripped up as the home side surged to a stunning 3-0 victory.
Ismaila Sarr proved to be a serious thorn in the Reds’ side as he knocked them onto the back foot with a second-half brace.
Troy Deeney also got in on the act as those in attendance and millions watching around the world were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief.
Plenty found pleasure in seeing Liverpool finally come unstuck, on a day which could have seen them set a new Premier League record of 19 wins in a row.
Manchester City’s mark still stands there, with Klopp’s men requiring four successes this season in order to get their hands on a long-awaited title.
United legend Neville led those making the most of an opportunity to aim a dig at the Reds, with plenty of Arsenal followers also getting in on the act.
Former Liverpool stars were a little more sympathetic, but Dejan Lovren was dug out for another forgettable display.
February 29, 2020
Phew...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020
Arsene Wenger sold Chamberlain to Liverpool so he would give the ball away in the lead up to the goal that could ruin their unbeaten record.— FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) February 29, 2020
He's done it again! pic.twitter.com/O8hKMMwM3U
Bit of arrogance have crept into Liverpool over the last couple weeks. This defeat has been coming.— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 29, 2020
Henderson on the pitch wouldn’t allow it. #missed
How many times has Lovren ruined Liverpool’s invincible season? #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/ShXCPIrvGN— Daniele (@daniele_812) February 29, 2020
Liverpool 3-0 down? #AFC #LFC #WATLIV— Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) February 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/fG0FaVJO6U
Watford 3-0 Liverpool 😳 pic.twitter.com/onJyLRO6s3— B24 (@B24PT) February 29, 2020
Lovren stopped us going invincible at the Etihad last season.— Laurie (@LFCLaurie) February 29, 2020
And he’s stopped us going invincible again today.
The fact he’s still at Liverpool and starting in 2020 is beyond a joke.
Arsenal's Invincibles watching Liverpool being thrashed at Watford 😎#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/0UR9WRR6c7— Goal (@goal) February 29, 2020
Best thing that could happen to Liverpool. New sensation to deal with ahead of CL, no more invincible talk, a reset in every way.— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) February 29, 2020
Incredible to get this far, now they get to react to something that they haven't experienced this season.
And good sides react well. Win win.