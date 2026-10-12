In the 48th minute of the Süper Lig match on matchday seven, Kocaelispor's Metehan Altunbas slid feet-first towards Nübel after a through ball and went down in the Istanbul side's six-yard box. The German goalkeeper saved the initial attempt. He then briefly gripped the right leg of Altunbas, who was lying on the ground, with both hands, presumably preventing the striker from putting the rebound into the net.

Despite vehement protests from the away team, referee Abdullah Bugra Taskinsoy waved play on. The video assistant did not intervene. Refereeing expert Secim Demirel called it a mistake on TV channel beIN : "That should have been a penalty and a red card. VAR should also have intervened. From the referee's position, it was very difficult to spot what happened."

Kocaelispor's frustration spilled over. The club shared a clip of the incident on social media with the brief words: "No comment."

Goalkeeper Serhat Öztasdelen had far more to say: "I'm proud of my team-mates. We played excellent football. We deserved to win. There was an incident, hopefully you saw it. I don't want to say too much about it, or I'll end up getting punished. There was an incident in which the opposing goalkeeper held Metehan by the leg. An unbelievably strange situation. I won't say any more about it."

Next matches TSG Europa League 15:00 BJK

Head coach Selcuk Inan went further still. The 41-year-old grew furious at the subsequent press conference: "We were denied our rights. They were stolen from us! To be honest, I still hadn't calmed down on my way here. I don't want to talk about the technical aspects of the game. As someone who comes from this sport himself, I thank my players for their fight and their performance."

IMAGO

"It has nothing to do with Besiktas": Alexander Nübel's foul in the spotlight

Inan even apologised to his squad for the officials' conduct. "My players gave their best on the pitch, but as a coach I couldn't defend their rights from the sidelines. I apologised to them. It isn't easy to fight for your rights against people who don't have good intentions. We are constantly expected to be respectful, stay calm and keep quiet. I try to do all of that without insulting anyone," Inan said.

The coach also criticised the referee. "When you sense something, when you see that you're being wronged, that something is being stolen from you, which of us wouldn't object? I'll say it openly. The referees did not have good intentions today," Inan fumed. "It has nothing to do with Besiktas. For me, it was a day full of disappointment and concern. In any case, I congratulate our players on the fight they showed on the pitch. I congratulate Besiktas. I thank our fans. I congratulate the Besiktas fans on the great atmosphere they created."

On the pitch, Kocaelispor paid dearly for the lack of a whistle. Orkun Kökcü put Besiktas ahead in the 18th minute before Show equalised for the promoted side in the 27th minute. Dusan Vlahovic then scored from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to seal a 2-1 win. Besiktas sit second with 15 points from seven matches, while Kocaelispor are seventh with twelve points.