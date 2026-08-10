José Mourinho's return to Real Madrid was no ordinary new chapter in his coaching career. It came laden with memories of one of the Spanish club's most controversial periods. The Portuguese coach, whose appointment was confirmed in June, returns to the Santiago Bernabéu years after a first spell that ended amid a charged atmosphere and sharp disputes with several of the team's stars, foremost among them its historic captain Iker Casillas.

That comeback reopens the file on the feuds that shook the dressing room during his first tenure, above all his frosty relationship with Casillas. It reached a point where the Spanish goalkeeper lost his starting place, despite his standing within the club.

Casillas ranked among the players hit hardest by the fallout during Mourinho's third season. He found himself out of the starting line-up for long stretches, a decision that sparked plenty of controversy inside and outside the club.

A genuine Real Madrid legend, the goalkeeper defended the club's colours in 725 matches across 25 years, winning three Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns along the way.

Even that historic standing could not spare him. During the 2012-2013 season his role shrank under Mourinho, and the disputes between the two men only grew sharper over time.

Casillas spoke frankly about the relationship, saying: "The relationship between me and José was extremely cold. In those years, I really believe things reached a point where the rope snapped in the end."

The crisis spilled well beyond one personal relationship. Its repercussions reached the wider dressing room and clearly poisoned Mourinho's rapport with several of the team's biggest names.

Sami Khedira: the dressing room turned into a nightmare

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira revealed that the row between Mourinho and Casillas was never simply a clash between a coach and a goalkeeper. It hit the mood of the entire squad.

Khedira said: "Iker is a legend at Real Madrid and is loved by every fan of the club. Mourinho put him on the bench, and would not speak to him, and even spoke about him badly in the media, so the dressing room turned into a nightmare, honestly."

He added: "After that, the relationship between José and many of the players deteriorated, such as Cristiano and the Spanish players, Casillas and Sergio Ramos. And these players were extremely important to the atmosphere of the dressing room."

That testimony lays bare the depth of the split inside the Real Madrid dressing room during those months. Individual quarrels had hardened into a broader crisis, damaging the coach's bond with several of the team's core figures.

Such an atmosphere loomed large over Mourinho's third season, a campaign in which the team failed to build on the successes of previous years.

Mourinho responds: I realised they were spoiled players

Mourinho tells a completely different story about the tension with Casillas and the Spanish players. He aired part of it in a new documentary series on Netflix reviewing his coaching career.

Now 63, the Portuguese coach believes some of Casillas's behaviour early in his reign exposed a mentality he was not prepared to tolerate in the dressing room.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mourinho said: "The first three times I spoke with Casillas as the captain, the first thing he said to me was: I want to demand more holidays for the national team players."

He added: "The second time he spoke with me, he said: I would like to ask you to postpone the training session times by one hour, because traffic in Madrid is very heavy at the time you have set for training."

Mourinho carried on with the tale: "As for the third time, he said: we do not want to go to the hotel, we prefer to meet on match day and head straight to the stadium to play the match."

Those episodes convinced him that some of the squad viewed their status in a way that jarred with his strict style of management.

He concluded: "Within a short period, I realised they were spoiled players."

The Real Madrid and Barcelona conflict fanned the flames

Technical and administrative decisions were only part of the story. The historic rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona did plenty to crank up the tension during that period.

The feud between the two great enemies had hit boiling point, fuelled by the running battle between Mourinho and Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, with El Clásico turning into fraught confrontations on and off the pitch.

Yet the animosity refused to stay inside the two clubs. It seeped into the Spanish national team, where Real Madrid and Barcelona stars shared a single dressing room.

Casillas revealed a further dispute with Mourinho over the coach's attitude towards their Barcelona-based colleagues in the Spain squad, a row that soured the relationship still further.

Mourinho left no room for doubt. He refused to soften his stance in the club rivalry, even when it touched the Spain internationals.

The Portuguese coach said: "There are things I do not accept and will never accept, and when someone does not respect me, that represents a problem."

He added: "I say: this is the conflict between Barcelona and Real Madrid. When you join the national team, you can then kiss each other, but not now, for the matter here is like a war."

So the relationship between Mourinho and Casillas became one of the most contentious tales in Real Madrid's modern history. Tactical calls, dressing room feuds and the fierce rivalry with Barcelona all tangled together.

Now, with Mourinho back at Real Madrid, the memories of that turbulent era resurface. He enters his second tenure fully aware of the challenges ahead, and of the recollections that still linger in the minds of the club's supporters.