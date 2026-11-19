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It was no ordinary football deal. When Mohamed Salah arrived in Trabzon, everything in the city changed, from tourism and the economy to global fame, along with endless questions in England: "How did you manage to sign Mo?"

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Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan, who also heads the Turkish Clubs Union Foundation, has opened up about the impact of Mohamed Salah's transfer during a live broadcast on "TRT Spor".

Salah's arrival in Trabzon, Doğan explained, had made a major contribution off the pitch as well as on it, boosting tourism and the city's economy.

Covering a range of topics, from the economic structure of Turkish football to clubs' marketing strategies, Doğan singled out Salah's move to Trabzonspor, saying: "In England, they ask how we managed to sign Salah."

He stressed that global stars matter for Turkish football's international profile and its broadcasting revenue, saying: "Marketing strategies are decisive. No one should have any doubt about this figure reaching this level."

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He added: "Galatasaray are attracting many big-name stars, as are Besiktas and Fenerbahce. Trabzonspor signed Salah. People in England wonder how we managed to sign Mohamed Salah. The matches are broadcast in 50 countries. Doesn't all of this contribute to the prosperity of the city?"

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Quoted by the Turkish website "61saat", the Trabzonspor president said: "Salah has made a great contribution to tourism in Trabzon."

In Doğan's view, Salah's move has had a profound effect on the city, helping to promote Trabzon and its tourism.

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Turning to Trabzonspor's rivals, Doğan continued: "Osimhen's move to Galatasaray is a very important deal, and we should congratulate them, and we have done so. Vlahovic has arrived. Fenerbahce also have big-name stars."

Then he came back to Salah: "Salah joining Trabzonspor has contributed greatly to revitalising the city and its tourism sector. The wider the circle of opportunities, the better things get. The problem is economic, and the solution lies in communication."

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That communication, Doğan argued, means clubs joining forces and talking to one another to tackle the economic problems facing Turkish football. Bringing global stars to the Super Lig, he stressed, would give the football economy a real lift.

For the Trabzonspor president, the Salah deal was never just a technical addition to the squad. It was a project for the entire city. The Egyptian star brought the eyes of the world with him, opening the door for new fans to discover Trabzon, visit it and get to know its culture.

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Turkish football needs deals of this magnitude, Doğan believes, not just to compete on the pitch but to raise the value of the league, increase broadcasting revenue and attract investors and tourists.

He also called on Turkish clubs to cooperate rather than engage in negative rivalry. When one club lands a global star, he argued, the whole league benefits, and so does the Turkish economy as a whole.