Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the captain of Gabon's national team, has announced his withdrawal from the squad, months after being excluded from the roster in the wake of the disappointing exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 37-year-old confirmed that the way the responsible authorities dealt with him after the tournament prompted him to step away, having been excluded before later being reinstated.

Speaking in a television interview highlighted by French network RMC , Gabon's captain said: "They humiliated me and tarnished my image, even though I took part in the Africa Cup of Nations while injured. That was the final straw, and I would rather stop here."

His decision comes ahead of the match against Morocco on 23 September in the first round of Group One in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Aubameyang blamed for the failure

Gabon's all-time top scorer is nursing plenty of resentment after being held partly responsible for the national team's failure at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Three defeats sent Gabon out at the group stage, the last of them a 2-3 loss to Ivory Coast.

Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema described the exit as having weakened part of the national identity. The government then took a series of decisions, dissolving the technical staff, suspending the national team's activity until further notice, and excluding Aubameyang and his 38-year-old teammate Bruno Ecuele Manga.

Sidelining the two veteran captains sparked a wave of anger among Gabonese fans. Aubameyang responded at the time by saying: "I believe the national team's problems run much deeper than my humble self."

A new challenge with Deportivo La Coruña

Alongside his withdrawal from the national team, Aubameyang is taking on a new challenge in his European career, having left Olympique de Marseille for the second time to join Deportivo La Coruña, back in the Spanish first division after a long absence.

The Gabonese striker has already scored three goals for his new club since arriving.

Gabon's new head coach, Sébastien Migné, must now navigate life without his captain as the side prepare for their upcoming fixtures in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Having missed out on the 2026 World Cup, Gabon will set their sights on reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July.

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