"They gave us nothing": Benin coach complains of poor treatment from Argentina on Messi's farewell night

Gernot Rohr, Benin's head coach, has hit out at Argentina over their treatment of his side, who flew in for a friendly played in the early hours of today and watched Lionel Messi make his final appearance.

The Albiceleste ran out 3-0 winners in front of a packed crowd. As Argentina celebrated their legend's farewell, Benin's players went looking to swap shirts and share a special moment, only to come away empty-handed. Rohr spelled it out on the RMC radio programme "Rothen s'enflamme".

"Yes, it was extremely difficult. We tried," he said. "The only shame is that the Argentines gave us nothing. No photo with Messi, no shirt. They didn't even let us into the tunnel, nor even the dressing room."

He went on: "Security refused to let anyone in. Some players came to swap shirts, so we knew it would be difficult. We tried everything, but we got nothing."

There was one small concession. "We offered a bouquet of flowers in Benin's colours, yellow, red and green, but that didn't work," the German added. "However, I gave Messi's 2018 shirt to coach Scaloni, who got him to sign it for me and then returned it to me, but that was all."