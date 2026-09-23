Seven rounds in, Real Madrid trail Barcelona by six points in La Liga. The gulf between Hansi Flick's leaders and José Mourinho's side runs deeper than the standings suggest.

Barcelona draw praise across the globe for their football and their crushing wins. Real Madrid draw nothing but criticism. Another huge investment has convinced no one, and their own supporters are the harshest judges of all.

Forget the tale of refereeing errors at the Santiago Bernabéu after the Madrid derby, spun to divert attention. What really hurts Real Madrid is Rodri, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

Real Madrid had gone two years without a mastermind in the middle of the pitch. Toni Kroos retired in the summer of 2024, and Luka Modrić left for Milan in 2025 after a final season that left no notable mark. Among Real Madrid fans, there was near-total consensus on the need to sign the former Manchester City midfielder last summer.

President Florentino Pérez harboured initial reservations but eventually agreed to make an attempt, and Mourinho tried to sell him the project. Then Barcelona entered the race, and Rodri chose the Catalan club.

The player explained as much in his recent interview with "Mundo Deportivo". He called the Real Madrid manager to thank him for his interest and treatment, and to tell him his choice was Barcelona.

Rather than hunt for an alternative once the Rodri deal collapsed, Real Madrid placed their full trust in Bernardo Silva as the solution. The Portuguese does not perform the same role, and the same applies to Arda Güler. Both are closer to attacking midfielders.

Beyond the failure to bring him to Madrid, Rodri is shining in a Barcelona shirt in no time at all. The Madrid-born midfielder felt at home the moment he met up with half of the Spanish national team, and he has become the team's compass alongside Pedri.

At the end of last season, Flick asked for experienced players in every position. Rodri was the ideal choice. In just six matches, the son of Madrid has become the leader who dictates the Catalan side's style of play. He can help the two centre-backs build from the back, offer an outlet for midfielders under pressure, and even track back to defend and snuff out clear chances, as he did last week at the Sánchez Pizjuán against Sevilla.

The Catalan newspaper concluded its report by saying: "In Madrid, they are tearing their hair out for failing to convince Rodri to sign, while in Barcelona he is already an idol of the fans and his signing is being celebrated twice over".

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