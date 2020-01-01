'These guys give us consistency' - Guardiola hints Dias-Laporte is his first choice Man City centre-back pairing

The arrival of the Portugal international has signalled an upturn of fortunes in the Citizens' defence

manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will be his go-to centre-back pairing for the foreseeable future.

Long criticised because of their defensive weaknesses, particularly at centre-back following the departure of Vincent Kompany, City added Dias to their ranks from this summer in order to increase both their quality and depth after a campaign in which they had to make do with only two natural central defenders.

Guardiola seems to believe the star is the answer to his problems in that sector, where his partnership with Laporte has shown cause for optimism in recent weeks.

“They both played really well as well,” Guardiola told BT Sport following City's victory against . “These guys give us consistency. We struggled a lot last season without two central defenders.

"Of course, we will need everyone because of the amount of games. It's impossible to play both every game."

Dias has played six games arriving at the Etihad Stadium, in which the Citizens have conceded just three goals.

Meanwhile, Guardiola praised the contribution of Kyle Walker in Saturday’s 1-0 win over the Blades.

“Not just for the goal. The goal helped us a lot but his concentration, he understands what to do defensively. His physicality.

“He's played almost all the minutes. I'm so happy he scored against a team he loves a lot.

“I remember when Sheffield United played in the play-offs and he was in the dressing room saying: 'Come on Sheffield, come on Sheffield.'

"He loves this club but the goal was so important for us."

Saturday’s victory means that City have moved to 11 points in the opening six Premier League matches of the season, rendering them five points back of defending champions , who lead the way before Sunday’s fixtures.

Guardiola’s side, who have the joint second strongest defence in the league so far this term, having conceded eight goals, have a game in hand over the Reds, however.

duty is next on the cards for Dias and his colleagues, with a home match against Olympiacos on Tuesday before they host Liverpool in league action next Sunday.