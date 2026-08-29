The European fixture lists for Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC have been confirmed. The four Dutch clubs now know when and where they will play their matches in the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League. NEC in particular face a special tie straight away.
Feyenoord and PSV are representing the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. Their fixture lists had already been confirmed on Saturday morning.
AZ face Sunderland straight away
AZ begin their Europa League campaign with an away trip to Sunderland. The Alkmaar club, last season's cup winners, did not have to come through qualifying and were paired with, among others, Juventus and Benfica in the draw.
The home game against Juventus jumps out straight away. AZ close the league phase with an away trip to Benfica. The Alkmaar club's full programme can be seen below.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
16 September
Sunderland
Away
9.00pm
15 October
Hapoel Be'er Sheeva
Home
6.45pm
22 October
Ararat Armenia
Away
6.45pm
5 November
Juventus
Home
9.00pm
26 November
Sparta Prague
Away
9.00pm
10 December
Sturm Graz
Home
6.45pm
21 January
Dinamo Zagreb
Home
9.00pm
28 January
Benfica
Away
9.00pm
NEC face Juventus straight away
NEC start their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen club face the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica will also visit De Goffert later in the campaign, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.
In between those eye-catching ties, NEC take on Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the turn of the year, they head to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is over.
To reach the Europa League knockout phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight into the round of 16, while the teams placed from ninth to 24th go into a play-off round.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
17 September
Juventus
Away
9.00pm
15 October
Levski Sofia
Home
9.00pm
22 October
Dinamo Zagreb
Away
6.45pm
5 November
Omonia Nicosia
Home
6.45pm
26 November
Stade Rennes
Home
9.00pm
10 December
Anarat
Away
6.45pm
21 January
Benfica
Home
6.45pm
28 January
Celje
Away
9.00pm
Ajax open in Croatia
Ajax start their European campaign on 15 October with an away game against Hajduk Split. A week later, Atalanta visit the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax travel to FC Midtjylland in Denmark. Later that month, they host FC Thun. December brings the final two matches of the league phase, first an away game against STVV in Belgium and then a home match against Getafe on 17 December.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
15 October
Hadjuk Split
Away
6.45pm
22 October
Atalanta
Home
9.00pm
5 November
FC Midtjylland
Away
6.45pm
26 November
FC Thun
Home
6.45pm
10 December
STVV
Away
9.00pm
17 December
Getafe
Home
9.00pm
FC Twente begin and end at home
FC Twente also get their Conference League campaign under way on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. They then travel to Gibraltar on 23 October for the game against Lincoln Red Imps.
On 5 November, Twente are back at home against Pafos. After that come away games against SC Freiburg and Aarhus. The team wrap up the league phase on 17 December with a home match against Kairat Almaty.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
15 October
FC Thun
Home
9.00pm
22 October
Lincoln Red Imps
Away
9.00pm
5 November
Pafos
Home
9.00pm
26 November
SC Freiburg
Away
9.00pm
10 December
Aarhus
Away
9.00pm
17 December
Kairat Almaty
Home
9.00pm