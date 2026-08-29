The European fixture lists for Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC have been confirmed. The four Dutch clubs now know when and where they will play their matches in the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League. NEC in particular face a special tie straight away.

Feyenoord and PSV are representing the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. Their fixture lists had already been confirmed on Saturday morning.

AZ face Sunderland straight away

AZ begin their Europa League campaign with an away trip to Sunderland. The Alkmaar club, last season's cup winners, did not have to come through qualifying and were paired with, among others, Juventus and Benfica in the draw.

The home game against Juventus jumps out straight away. AZ close the league phase with an away trip to Benfica. The Alkmaar club's full programme can be seen below.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 16 September Sunderland Away 9.00pm 15 October Hapoel Be'er Sheeva Home 6.45pm 22 October Ararat Armenia Away 6.45pm 5 November Juventus Home 9.00pm 26 November Sparta Prague Away 9.00pm 10 December Sturm Graz Home 6.45pm 21 January Dinamo Zagreb Home 9.00pm 28 January Benfica Away 9.00pm

NEC face Juventus straight away

NEC start their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen club face the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica will also visit De Goffert later in the campaign, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.

In between those eye-catching ties, NEC take on Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the turn of the year, they head to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is over.

To reach the Europa League knockout phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight into the round of 16, while the teams placed from ninth to 24th go into a play-off round.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 17 September Juventus Away 9.00pm 15 October Levski Sofia Home 9.00pm 22 October Dinamo Zagreb Away 6.45pm 5 November Omonia Nicosia Home 6.45pm 26 November Stade Rennes Home 9.00pm 10 December Anarat Away 6.45pm 21 January Benfica Home 6.45pm 28 January Celje Away 9.00pm

Ajax open in Croatia

Ajax start their European campaign on 15 October with an away game against Hajduk Split. A week later, Atalanta visit the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax travel to FC Midtjylland in Denmark. Later that month, they host FC Thun. December brings the final two matches of the league phase, first an away game against STVV in Belgium and then a home match against Getafe on 17 December.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 15 October Hadjuk Split Away 6.45pm 22 October Atalanta Home 9.00pm 5 November FC Midtjylland Away 6.45pm 26 November FC Thun Home 6.45pm 10 December STVV Away 9.00pm 17 December Getafe Home 9.00pm

FC Twente begin and end at home

FC Twente also get their Conference League campaign under way on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. They then travel to Gibraltar on 23 October for the game against Lincoln Red Imps.

On 5 November, Twente are back at home against Pafos. After that come away games against SC Freiburg and Aarhus. The team wrap up the league phase on 17 December with a home match against Kairat Almaty.