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These are the fixture schedules for the European campaigns of Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC

Ajax
FC Twente
AZ Alkmaar
NEC Nijmegen
Europa League
Conference League

The European fixture lists for Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC have been confirmed. The four Dutch clubs now know when and where they will play their matches in the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League. NEC in particular face a special tie straight away.

Feyenoord and PSV are representing the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. Their fixture lists had already been confirmed on Saturday morning.

AZ face Sunderland straight away

AZ begin their Europa League campaign with an away trip to Sunderland. The Alkmaar club, last season's cup winners, did not have to come through qualifying and were paired with, among others, Juventus and Benfica in the draw.

The home game against Juventus jumps out straight away. AZ close the league phase with an away trip to Benfica. The Alkmaar club's full programme can be seen below.

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

16 September

Sunderland

Away

9.00pm

15 October

Hapoel Be'er Sheeva

Home

6.45pm

22 October

Ararat Armenia

Away

6.45pm

5 November

Juventus

Home

9.00pm

26 November

Sparta Prague

Away

9.00pm

10 December

Sturm Graz

Home

6.45pm

21 January

Dinamo Zagreb

Home

9.00pm

28 January

Benfica

Away

9.00pm

NEC face Juventus straight away

NEC start their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen club face the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica will also visit De Goffert later in the campaign, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.

In between those eye-catching ties, NEC take on Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the turn of the year, they head to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is over.

To reach the Europa League knockout phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight into the round of 16, while the teams placed from ninth to 24th go into a play-off round.

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

17 September

Juventus

Away

9.00pm

15 October

Levski Sofia

Home

9.00pm

22 October

Dinamo Zagreb

Away

6.45pm

5 November

Omonia Nicosia

Home

6.45pm

26 November

Stade Rennes

Home

9.00pm

10 December

Anarat

Away

6.45pm

21 January

Benfica

Home

6.45pm

28 January

Celje

Away

9.00pm

Ajax open in Croatia

Ajax start their European campaign on 15 October with an away game against Hajduk Split. A week later, Atalanta visit the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax travel to FC Midtjylland in Denmark. Later that month, they host FC Thun. December brings the final two matches of the league phase, first an away game against STVV in Belgium and then a home match against Getafe on 17 December.

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

15 October

Hadjuk Split

Away

6.45pm

22 October

Atalanta

Home

9.00pm

5 November

FC Midtjylland

Away

6.45pm

26 November

FC Thun

Home

6.45pm

10 December

STVV

Away

9.00pm

17 December

Getafe

Home

9.00pm

FC Twente begin and end at home

FC Twente also get their Conference League campaign under way on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. They then travel to Gibraltar on 23 October for the game against Lincoln Red Imps.

On 5 November, Twente are back at home against Pafos. After that come away games against SC Freiburg and Aarhus. The team wrap up the league phase on 17 December with a home match against Kairat Almaty.

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

15 October

FC Thun

Home

9.00pm

22 October

Lincoln Red Imps

Away

9.00pm

5 November

Pafos

Home

9.00pm

26 November

SC Freiburg

Away

9.00pm

10 December

Aarhus

Away

9.00pm

17 December

Kairat Almaty

Home

9.00pm

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