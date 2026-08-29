Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC now know their European schedules. The four Dutch clubs have learned when and where they will play their league-phase matches in the Europa League and Conference League. NEC, in particular, start with a standout tie.
Feyenoord and PSV are flying the flag for the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. The schedules of the Rotterdam club and the Eindhoven club were already confirmed on Saturday morning.
AZ face Sunderland straight away
AZ also kick off their Europa League campaign away from home. The Alkmaar club head to Sunderland. Last season's cup winners did not have to come through qualifying and were paired in the draw with Juventus and Benfica, among others.
One fixture jumps off the page: Juventus visit Alkmaar. AZ then wrap up the league phase away to Benfica. The Alkmaar club's full schedule can be seen below.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
16 September
Sunderland
Away
9.00pm
15 October
Hapoel Be'er Sheeva
Home
6.45pm
22 October
Ararat Armenia
Away
6.45pm
5 November
Juventus
Home
9.00pm
26 November
Sparta Prague
Away
9.00pm
10 December
Sturm Graz
Home
6.45pm
21 January
Dinamo Zagreb
Home
9.00pm
28 January
Benfica
Away
9.00pm
NEC face Juventus straight away
NEC start their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen club take on the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica will also visit De Goffert later in the competition, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.
Between those two headline fixtures, NEC meet Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the turn of the year, they travel to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is done.
To reach the Europa League knock-out phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight into the round of 16, while the teams from ninth to 24th enter a play-off round.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
17 September
Juventus
Away
9.00pm
15 October
Levski Sofia
Home
9.00pm
22 October
Dinamo Zagreb
Away
6.45pm
5 November
Omonia Nicosia
Home
6.45pm
26 November
Stade Rennes
Home
9.00pm
10 December
Anarat
Away
6.45pm
21 January
Benfica
Home
6.45pm
28 January
Celje
Away
9.00pm
Ajax open in Croatia
Ajax begin their European campaign on 15 October with an away match against Hajduk Split. A week later, Atalanta head to the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax travel to FC Midtjylland in Denmark. Later that month, they host FC Thun. December brings the final two league-phase games: first away to STVV in Belgium, then at home to Getafe on 17 December.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
15 October
Hadjuk Split
Away
6.45pm
22 October
Atalanta
Home
9.00pm
5 November
FC Midtjylland
Away
6.45pm
26 November
FC Thun
Home
6.45pm
10 December
STVV
Away
9.00pm
17 December
Getafe
Home
9.00pm
FC Twente begin and end at home
FC Twente also get their Conference League campaign under way on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. A trip to Gibraltar for the match against Lincoln Red Imps follows on 23 October.
Next up, Twente are back in front of their own fans on 5 November against Pafos. Then come away matches against SC Freiburg and Aarhus. The team finish the league phase on 17 December with a home match against Kairat Almaty.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
15 October
FC Thun
Home
9.00pm
22 October
Lincoln Red Imps
Away
9.00pm
5 November
Pafos
Home
9.00pm
26 November
SC Freiburg
Away
9.00pm
10 December
Aarhus
Home
9.00pm
17 December
Kairat Almaty
Away
9.00pm