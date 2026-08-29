Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC now know their European schedules. The four Dutch clubs have learned when and where they will play their league-phase matches in the Europa League and Conference League. NEC, in particular, start with a standout tie.

Feyenoord and PSV are flying the flag for the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. The schedules of the Rotterdam club and the Eindhoven club were already confirmed on Saturday morning.

AZ face Sunderland straight away

AZ also kick off their Europa League campaign away from home. The Alkmaar club head to Sunderland. Last season's cup winners did not have to come through qualifying and were paired in the draw with Juventus and Benfica, among others.

One fixture jumps off the page: Juventus visit Alkmaar. AZ then wrap up the league phase away to Benfica. The Alkmaar club's full schedule can be seen below.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 16 September Sunderland Away 9.00pm 15 October Hapoel Be'er Sheeva Home 6.45pm 22 October Ararat Armenia Away 6.45pm 5 November Juventus Home 9.00pm 26 November Sparta Prague Away 9.00pm 10 December Sturm Graz Home 6.45pm 21 January Dinamo Zagreb Home 9.00pm 28 January Benfica Away 9.00pm

NEC face Juventus straight away

NEC start their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen club take on the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica will also visit De Goffert later in the competition, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.

Between those two headline fixtures, NEC meet Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the turn of the year, they travel to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is done.

To reach the Europa League knock-out phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight into the round of 16, while the teams from ninth to 24th enter a play-off round.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 17 September Juventus Away 9.00pm 15 October Levski Sofia Home 9.00pm 22 October Dinamo Zagreb Away 6.45pm 5 November Omonia Nicosia Home 6.45pm 26 November Stade Rennes Home 9.00pm 10 December Anarat Away 6.45pm 21 January Benfica Home 6.45pm 28 January Celje Away 9.00pm

Ajax open in Croatia

Ajax begin their European campaign on 15 October with an away match against Hajduk Split. A week later, Atalanta head to the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax travel to FC Midtjylland in Denmark. Later that month, they host FC Thun. December brings the final two league-phase games: first away to STVV in Belgium, then at home to Getafe on 17 December.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 15 October Hadjuk Split Away 6.45pm 22 October Atalanta Home 9.00pm 5 November FC Midtjylland Away 6.45pm 26 November FC Thun Home 6.45pm 10 December STVV Away 9.00pm 17 December Getafe Home 9.00pm

FC Twente begin and end at home

FC Twente also get their Conference League campaign under way on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. A trip to Gibraltar for the match against Lincoln Red Imps follows on 23 October.

Next up, Twente are back in front of their own fans on 5 November against Pafos. Then come away matches against SC Freiburg and Aarhus. The team finish the league phase on 17 December with a home match against Kairat Almaty.