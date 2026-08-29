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These are the fixture lists for the European campaigns of Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC

Ajax
FC Twente
AZ Alkmaar
NEC Nijmegen
Europa League
Conference League

Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC now know their European schedules. The four Dutch clubs have learned when and where they will play their league-phase matches in the Europa League and Conference League. NEC, in particular, start with a standout tie.

Feyenoord and PSV are flying the flag for the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. The schedules of the Rotterdam club and the Eindhoven club were already confirmed on Saturday morning.

AZ face Sunderland straight away

AZ also kick off their Europa League campaign away from home. The Alkmaar club head to Sunderland. Last season's cup winners did not have to come through qualifying and were paired in the draw with Juventus and Benfica, among others.

One fixture jumps off the page: Juventus visit Alkmaar. AZ then wrap up the league phase away to Benfica. The Alkmaar club's full schedule can be seen below.

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

16 September

Sunderland

Away

9.00pm

15 October

Hapoel Be'er Sheeva

Home

6.45pm

22 October

Ararat Armenia

Away

6.45pm

5 November

Juventus

Home

9.00pm

26 November

Sparta Prague

Away

9.00pm

10 December

Sturm Graz

Home

6.45pm

21 January

Dinamo Zagreb

Home

9.00pm

28 January

Benfica

Away

9.00pm

NEC face Juventus straight away

NEC start their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen club take on the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica will also visit De Goffert later in the competition, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.

Between those two headline fixtures, NEC meet Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the turn of the year, they travel to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is done.

To reach the Europa League knock-out phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight into the round of 16, while the teams from ninth to 24th enter a play-off round.

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

17 September

Juventus

Away

9.00pm

15 October

Levski Sofia

Home

9.00pm

22 October

Dinamo Zagreb

Away

6.45pm

5 November

Omonia Nicosia

Home

6.45pm

26 November

Stade Rennes

Home

9.00pm

10 December

Anarat

Away

6.45pm

21 January

Benfica

Home

6.45pm

28 January

Celje

Away

9.00pm

Ajax open in Croatia

Ajax begin their European campaign on 15 October with an away match against Hajduk Split. A week later, Atalanta head to the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax travel to FC Midtjylland in Denmark. Later that month, they host FC Thun. December brings the final two league-phase games: first away to STVV in Belgium, then at home to Getafe on 17 December.

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

15 October

Hadjuk Split

Away

6.45pm

22 October

Atalanta

Home

9.00pm

5 November

FC Midtjylland

Away

6.45pm

26 November

FC Thun

Home

6.45pm

10 December

STVV

Away

9.00pm

17 December

Getafe

Home

9.00pm

FC Twente begin and end at home

FC Twente also get their Conference League campaign under way on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. A trip to Gibraltar for the match against Lincoln Red Imps follows on 23 October.

Next up, Twente are back in front of their own fans on 5 November against Pafos. Then come away matches against SC Freiburg and Aarhus. The team finish the league phase on 17 December with a home match against Kairat Almaty.

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

15 October

FC Thun

Home

9.00pm

22 October

Lincoln Red Imps

Away

9.00pm

5 November

Pafos

Home

9.00pm

26 November

SC Freiburg

Away

9.00pm

10 December

Aarhus

Home

9.00pm

17 December

Kairat Almaty

Away

9.00pm

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