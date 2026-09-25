For Oman, there is no alternative to victory. That is the mood heading into tomorrow's clash with Saudi Arabia, Saturday, one of the standout fixtures of the second round in the group stage at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". Moroccan coach Tarek Sektioui wants the three points to keep his side's hopes alive.

Sektioui, the technical director of Oman, expects a difficult clash for both teams. Technical and physical readiness, he believes, will decide many of the details.

Speaking at the press conference, he said: "The match is difficult for both sides, and the second clash is important for us. We know we have three matches ahead of us. You saw the first match, and tomorrow we will see which team is more ready technically and physically."

The timing of the previous match and the high humidity left some players feeling exhausted, he explained, but he flagged no worrying injuries. All the players, he confirmed, are in good condition.

He added: "Saudi Arabia are a strong team and have the advantage of playing in front of their fans, but we have players with a great spirit to defend the Oman shirt and make the fans happy."









His team will enter the match with a clear attacking mentality. "We are working on the mental side, and we enter every match with the aim of winning, and if we do not win we try not to lose," Sektioui said.

Saudi Arabia's win in the first round will give them a morale boost and may let their coach rest some players, he pointed out. Oman, though, will not underestimate their opponent or their abilities.

He said: "We respect Saudi Arabia just as we respected Iraq, but we will face them with strength and a desire to win, and we will play with character."

Oman need to win their next two matches. Sektioui insisted the defensive retreat in the previous match was no tactical choice but the result of physical problems.

He added: "We did not fall back to defend in the last match because we want to win, but we faced some physical problems, and we will enter tomorrow's match with the same mentality."









Team spirit matters. Football is a team game, the Moroccan coach stressed, and the love of the homeland and the fighting spirit his players possess can prove an important factor in achieving results.

On refereeing, Sektioui said: "I see that all the referees present in the tournament are good and have great qualifications, and they are human beings liable to make mistakes, but they are not deliberate, God willing. We focus on our team on the pitch."

Oman player Abdul Majeed Al-Balushi echoed the difficulty of the clash. His team's aim, he stressed, will be victory and the three points.

The Oman player said: "The match is difficult for both sides, and we will strive to achieve victory and collect the three points, which is our main aim."

He added: "My feeling is indescribable as a young player taking part in the Gulf tournaments for the first time. From the first day we entered the atmosphere of the tournament, and we are here to make the Omani people happy."