"I can actually see him at several clubs," said Bierhoff, who held various executive roles with the Germany team from 2004 to 2022, on Bild's programme "Die Lage der Liga" about Wirtz's future.

"I can also see him being successful in other countries. I could see him fitting in well, for example, with Hansi Flick in Barcelona. He has space there, he has great footballing team-mates there," Bierhoff said, linking Wirtz with a possible future move to Barca.

Bierhoff described the Germany playmaker as "an absolute world-class player who now has to prove that again. Also on the pitch with his performances," as he assessed Wirtz's situation since his €125 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool last year.

How is Florian Wirtz getting on at Liverpool?

At Anfield, the midfielder has yet to live up to the huge expectations that came with him, and Wirtz has repeatedly faced fierce criticism in the English media. Even so, he has mostly been a regular starter since arriving in Liverpool, more clearly so under new coach Andoni Iraola than under his predecessor Arne Slot. Wirtz has started every Premier League and Champions League game so far this season, supplying one assist.

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Those comments about Barca are, of course, pure speculation despite the Flick link, under whom Wirtz once played for the national team. The Catalans are said to have courted Wirtz a few years ago, but they were not among the frontrunners immediately before his move in 2025. Instead, Real Madrid, Manchester City and above all Bayern Munich showed interest in the gifted technician, who ultimately chose Liverpool.

Are there currently any concrete signs of a Wirtz transfer?

Although Wirtz is under contract with the English top club until 2030, there are currently no concrete signs at all that he could leave early despite the occasional difficulties. As for any renewed move from Bayern, former Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge does not believe such a thing could become an issue again any time soon and recently told the Abendzeitung München with regard to Wirtz only: "Whether something else might still be possible at some point? I don't know."

For Germany, meanwhile, Wirtz most recently impressed with two strong performances against Serbia (2-0) and in Greece (0-0), stepping in for the absent regular captain Joshua Kimmich. Against Greece, the 23-year-old led Germany out as Kimmich's deputy, while three days earlier against Serbia Wirtz took the captain's armband from Serge Gnabry for the second half.