'There are some proposals' - Nedved says clubs are interested in Dybala amid Man Utd links

The Juventus vice-president provided an update on the Argentine's future, while he also discussed Romelu Lukaku

vice-president Pavel Nedved said there are "proposals" and "interest" for Paulo Dybala as the star attacker faces an uncertain future with the champions.

Maurizio Sarri's Juve are reportedly willing to cash in on Dybala, who has been linked to , , and .

Dybala struggled for form last season, scoring just five Serie A goals as the international was unable to cement a consistent role following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

Juventus are ready to listen to offers , although the attacker is keen to remain in Turin and will speak to new boss Maurizio Sarri upon his return from his post-Copa America holiday.

Nedved admitted that those talks could include discussions of outside interest as the Italian champions are aware of other clubs that would like to make a move to secure Dybala's services.

"There are some proposals, there is some interest, but we wait for concrete action so we can then decide calmly," Nedved told reporters.

Reports grew on Monday that Dybala could be involved in a swap deal to lure Romelu Lukaku to Turin from United.

Serie A rivals Inter have been tipped to sign Lukaku throughout the window, however, the Nerazzurri are yet to reach a deal with United.

CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed on Monday that Inter's offer for Lukaku was "fair and important" in his eyes , adding that the club will not be forced into overpaying for the United striker.

Juve have now emerged as a possible destination for Lukaku, with the Italian champions reportedly ready to offer Dybala and money to the Red Devils in exchange for the striker.

Asked about Lukaku, Nedved added: "Having won eight consecutive Serie A titles, we feel that we have a strong team already. Obviously, with the transfer market open, we're trying to reinforce the squad.

"I won't get into details and I don't want to talk about individuals, but let's say we are working on it."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Moise Kean and Mario Mandzukic are among the other forward options on Juventus' roster, although the latter three have all been the subject of exit talks in recent weeks.