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Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham told Vogue he can't cook or drive, and shared a story involving coach Jose Mourinho.

"There are lots of things I have no idea how to do. In football, I feel mature because I've played almost 400 games, but in life, I honestly don't feel that mature yet," Bellingham said during a photoshoot with the magazine.

The England international explained: "I can't cook, I can't drive … I'm good at what I do, but everything else? Not so great. I rely on my friends and family to help me with those things – cook, cleaner, mum, whoever. That's how it is for me."

As for learning those skills, Bellingham added: "I work hard every day, all day. When I get home, I've probably missed out on learning some of the more basic things. But I'm sure there will be a time and an opportunity for that at some point."

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He also recalled an exchange involving Mourinho. "When he was coach at AS Roma a few years ago, a boy in training had cut three holes in the back of his socks. Mourinho went over to him and asked: Why are you doing that? And the boy said: Bellingham does it too. It's supposed to reduce the pressure on your calves. And Mourinho said: Boy, you're nine. You don't even have calves yet."

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Jose Mourinho hails Jude Bellingham: "He is unique"

At Real Madrid, Bellingham has earned Mourinho's praise. In the 3-2 away win against AEK Athens in the Champions League, the Englishman converted a pass from Marc Cucurella with a backheel to make it 1-1. After the match, the coach said according to Spanish sports newspaper Marca: "He is unique, he is exceptional."

The Portuguese coach singled out Bellingham's willingness to run and his technical ability: "There is no midfielder in the world like him. He works, he has quality: excellent."

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Since his €127 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Madrid in summer 2023, Bellingham has won over the fans. The club's hierarchy also reportedly appreciated his decision to postpone a necessary shoulder operation until the summer break, allowing him to play through physical discomfort in the final stretch of the season.

The midfielder has built on those performances this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 16 competitive appearances.