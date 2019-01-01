'There are a couple of teams' - Wanda Nara hints at transfer for Inter outcast Icardi

Amid reports the Argentine could make a deadline-day move to the French champions on loan, his agent and wife discussed his future

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara hinted the outcast could join before the upcoming transfer deadline.

The transfer window is set to close on Monday and Icardi's future is still unresolved amid links to champions PSG, outfits and , as well as Inter's Italian rivals .

The Nerrazzurri are determined to sell star forward Icardi, who was stripped of the captaincy last season and is not wanted in the first team by head coach Antonio Conte.

Amid reports Icardi could make a deadline-day move to PSG on loan, Nara told Tiki Taka: "I'll work until the end of the transfer window.

"There are a couple of teams. My relationship with the Inter board is very good.

"Boca Juniors would be difficult, but there are solutions in Europe.

"We'll see if he goes to a team outside of ."

It comes amid speculation Icardi's lawyer is reportedly threatening to sue Inter over his exclusion from the first team.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported Icardi's legal team will seek to bring action against Inter in order to have the former club captain reinstated in the squad, which necessitates a claim for damages.

An Inter spokesperson declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Omnisport.

When asked about the Icardi saga prior to Sunday's 2-1 win over , Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta told Sky: "We have been very clear before and we are calm today.

"We will also face this situation, but I think it is right to give space to the players who go on the pitch, to the fans, and to the club.

Article continues below

"It is not a question to be solved. It is not a problem; it is ordinary football management. At the end of the transfer window, it will be clearer."

Inter, who won their first two games against Lecce and Cagliari, have replaced Icardi with ex- attackers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Conte's team will hope to continue their 100% league record after the international break, when they host at the San Siro on September 15.