Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Uli Hoeneß's comments about Jamal Musiala are still sparking debate. Lothar Matthäus has now criticised them too.

Writing in his Sky column, Germany's most-capped international took particular issue with Hoeneß questioning whether Musiala's annual salary still matched his performances, given his medical record.

"If Hoeneß was referring to value for money, then, on the other hand, Michael Olise's salary in particular would have to be at least doubled, if not tripled, because his market value has risen from the €50 million transfer fee paid for him to €150–200 million," Matthäus wrote.

Both club and player take a risk when they sign a contract, Matthäus said, because "when you sign a contract, you don't know where things are heading". For Olise, "things have been heading steadily upwards for a year and a half", but Matthäus said the other side of the coin mattered too.

Advertisement Advertisement

"If Musiala earns too much because he is currently unavailable, then Olise or other Bayern Munich players who are overperforming would, on the other hand, be earning too little," the Sky pundit reasoned. That was why he took issue with Hoeneß's comments.

Getty Images

Related Topics

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

What else did Lothar Matthäus say about Uli Hoeneß's comments?

Even so, he could understand the Bayern Munich patriarch's remarks. On Sunday evening on Sky90, Matthäus had suggested that Hoeneß did not want to attack Musiala with his comments but rather to give him extra motivation.

"He's having a bit of a dig. It's not just about wrapping him in cotton wool; he also has to fight against adversity sometimes. I think Uli was looking to create that adversity with this comment. I think it's fine for him to say something like that, because we can't sugar-coat things now and just wait somehow for him to come back. He has to show it now. He has to get through this," Matthäus explained on the programme.

Advertisement

Musiala has suffered repeated setbacks since his serious injury during the Club World Cup in summer 2025 and has been struggling with a torn muscle fibre since the end of September. Following two collapses during preparations for the current season, it also emerged that the Germany international has a neurological dysfunction that causes brief, temporary but readily treatable absence episodes. These are a form of epileptic seizure.

After the forthcoming international break at the end of the month, Musiala is expected to return to the pitch when Bayern Munich face 1. FC Köln on 21 November. According to Hoeneß, coach Vincent Kompany, who recently spent several days in hospital with meningeal irritation, could also be back on the touchline then.

Advertisement

Musiala has played in just four matches this season. He scored one goal and provided one assist in the 7-0 rout of Union Berlin, but has not registered any other goal contributions.