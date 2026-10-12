“Then I would boycott the tribute”: former Barcelona president threatens Lionel Messi with consequences

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has sharply criticised Lionel Messi, urging the superstar to stop delaying his planned farewell ceremony at Camp Nou.

Since Messi left for PSG in 2021, Barca fans have waited to bid him an official farewell at Camp Nou. Messi himself has apparently held it up, with his strained relationship with current president Joan Laporta following his departure said to be the main reason.

Gaspart won't accept that. Speaking on the "Solo para Cales" podcast, the 82-year-old stressed Barcelona's decisive role in shaping Messi's career and demanded that he show respect to the fans, regardless of who sits on the board.

"Leo is a great footballer, the best in the world. He must not forget: Barcelona are bigger than he is. He should be careful," Gaspart said, adding: "I say this out of affection for a player I signed when he was 13, when I was president of Barca: he should be careful. Barca are bigger than he is as an individual."

Lionel Messi: Why Gaspart is even threatening consequences

His patience is running out. "He is a great player, the best in the world, partly thanks to Barca. That is why he must not forget it. So I am giving him a little more time, but the day will come when it bothers me if Mr Messi puts even the slightest obstacle in the way of coming to Barca and saying goodbye to the fans," Gaspart explained, before threatening to boycott any tribute if Messi waits until Laporta has gone: "Whoever is president, he must come and say goodbye to Bara. If Leo Messi only comes to say goodbye on the day Laporta is no longer there, and refuses to come because Laporta is president, I would not honour him. Who does he think he is? He is making his visit to Barcelona dependent on whether Laporta is there. If Laporta were absent because of that condition, I would boycott the tribute."

After Argentina's 3-0 win against Benin on Tuesday, 6 October, Messi ended his international career. The 39-year-old playmaker is now focusing on his remaining club duties in the USA with Inter Miami, where his contract runs until the end of 2028. Barcelona still await a firm commitment from their icon before they can hold the long-delayed farewell ceremony.