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Zamalek SC, February 2026Zamalek SC
Translated by

The Zamalek treasurer on the derby refereeing controversy: I will respond at a later time

Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Egypt

What will happen in the Egyptian summit clash?

Hossam El-Mandouh, the treasurer of Zamalek, has clarified his club's position on bringing in foreign referees for the top-of-the-table clash against Al-Ahly, which is scheduled to take place after the international break.

Al-Ahly and Zamalek meet on 11 October at Cairo Stadium in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

Despite being the away side, Al-Ahly had asked the Football Association to bring in foreign referees for the fixture.

El-Mandouh told the "ON E" network: "Who said that Zamalek does not want foreign referees for the Al-Ahly match? I do not acknowledge what has been said about this matter."

Pressed on whether Zamalek were reluctant to foot the bill for foreign referees as the host club, he added: "I will answer this matter at a later time."

Zamalek have collected 13 points from their first five league matches, sitting second on goal difference behind Al-Ahly, who have the same tally and sit third. Pyramids top the table with a perfect record of 15 points.

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