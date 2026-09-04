The world's most valuable clubs: Barcelona overtake Manchester United, with Real Madrid far out in front

Only Real Madrid, valued at 9.5 billion dollars, rank above Barcelona in the latest ranking by the American magazine "Forbes", which specialises in the world of money and business.

The Royal Club top the list. Barcelona are valued at 7.5 billion dollars, but exploitation of the "Spotify Camp Nou" is still only halfway there, according to the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Barcelona's brand value keeps climbing, with the "Spotify Camp Nou" still to reach its full capacity of 104,600 fans.

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Barcelona will reveal on Monday the exact figure of the record revenues they achieved during the 2025-26 season, approaching 1.1 billion euros after exceeding 994 million in the 2024-25 season. The Catalan club have announced that they are now the second most valuable football club in the world, according to the new update of the "Forbes" ranking.

Worth 7.5 billion dollars, the Catalan club rose from third place to second, overtaking Manchester United, who are valued at 7.2 billion dollars.

Bear in mind that "Forbes" bases its ranking on the figures from the end of the 2024-25 season, not the 2025-26 season, during which the capacity of the "Spotify Camp Nou" rose from 45,401 seats since 22 November 2024, to 62,652 seats between 15 March and 17 May, the date of Barcelona's last match at the Catalan stadium.

Liverpool, valued at 6.2 billion dollars, and Paris Saint-Germain, valued at 5.8 billion, complete the top five, followed by Bayern Munich "5.7 billion", Manchester City "5.5 billion", Arsenal "5.4 billion", Chelsea "4.2 billion" and Tottenham "3 billion" to make up the list of the ten most valuable clubs in the world.

Barça are coming financially

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the comparison with Real Madrid remains far from the real picture, which will emerge in roughly a year and a half when the "Spotify Camp Nou" is completed and reaches a capacity of 104,600 seats.

Real's "Santiago Bernabeu" has run at full capacity for two years since the renovation works finished, holding 83,186 seats and benefiting from its VIP areas.

Once the Catalan project is complete, the stadium will house 9,400 VIP seats, a huge source of income that will push Barça's financial value higher.

Across the global ranking of all sports clubs, Barcelona sit in fifteenth place.

The Dallas Cowboys, of the American football league "NFL", top that list with a value of 13 billion dollars, followed by the Golden State Warriors of the American basketball league "NBA" with a value of 11 billion, then the Los Angeles Rams "10.5 billion", the New York Giants "10.1 billion", the Los Angeles Lakers "10 billion" and the New York Knicks "9.75 billion". Real Madrid, valued at 9.5 billion dollars, come seventh globally.

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