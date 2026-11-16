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Despite France's 2-1 win over Turkey, Zinedine Zidane, manager of "Les Bleus", did not hide his dissatisfaction with his team's performance, particularly during the first half, which saw a drop in pressing the opponent and difficulty in winning back the ball, prompting him to deliver sharp remarks to the players during the break.

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Jérémy Jacquet struggled through the match in Bordeaux, and afterwards the defender lifted the lid on Zidane's half-time address. The coach did not shout. He raised his voice to drive home the need for a sharper defensive display.

Jacquet said: Jacquet: "The coach told us at half-time that he felt we had not been decisive enough in winning the ball back, and we managed to correct that in the second half. He did not shout, but he raised his voice to speak about the aspects that needed improving in the process of regaining possession, and he felt we were holding on to it for too long. He wanted the match to become faster and more dynamic."

Zidane identifies the reasons for his anger

Speaking to "TF1" radio, Zidane confirmed that qualification was the main aim, perhaps top spot in the group too. He was not satisfied with his players, particularly their pressing in the first half.

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The French coach said: "Our goal is to qualify, and perhaps to finish the group in first place too, but we feel some frustration about the quality of the performance, especially regarding the pressing during the first half. When we do not see some of the things we expect on the pitch, we feel disappointed."

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He added: "Pressing was the main problem, as we allowed imbalances to appear in our performance and did not carry it out as required. We corrected that at half-time, and our level improved afterwards, but these are aspects we still have to develop. I was not happy, and neither were the players, but we managed to correct some things."

Zidane also praised the team's defensive improvement. Keeping the ball out of the net does not rest on the defenders alone, he stressed, but demands that every player moves and presses together.

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Zidane prepares for three months of analysis

The Turkey clash marked France's final group-stage outing in the UEFA Nations League. It also closed out Zidane's first five matches in charge, three of them wins between September and October, then the 1-3 defeat to Italy on Thursday, and finally the victory over Turkey.

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France will not play again until March, when they face the two legs of the quarter-final, home and away. The wait prompted a joke from Zidane. "Now the players will return to their clubs and will continue playing every three days. We will not meet again until March, so I will spend some time staring at the ceiling until then."

Behind the humour, the French coach knows the break demands intensive preparation for the next stage, with the window before the two quarter-final matches set to be tight.

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Zidane said: "It will be complicated, which is why we have to focus on the basics. We will have only three days to prepare for the two legs, home and away, and that is very little time. I will make a great effort over the next three months to analyse things well, and to reach the greatest possible effectiveness in carrying out what we plan."