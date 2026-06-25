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Abobakr El Mokadem

The Weather Crisis Continues: Lightning Strikes Threaten the Tunisia v Netherlands Match

Tunisia vs Netherlands
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"There is a 70% chance of thunderstorms."

A press report has revealed that the Netherlands' clash with Tunisia, in the early hours of tomorrow, in the third round of the group stage at the World Cup, is at risk of being delayed or suspended due to forecasts of bad weather.

The Netherlands take on Tunisia in Kansas City, but stormy weather in the area could delay kick-off or force a suspension lasting several hours.

According to "The Sun", there is a 70% chance of thunderstorms in Kansas City as things stand.

Forecasters predict heavy rain and lightning, with flood warnings also in place.

Rainfall is expected to increase significantly from seven in the morning local time on Thursday, and it is not expected to ease until the early hours of Friday morning.

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Even without heavy rain before or during the match, the start may be postponed or play suspended, thanks to the strict rules in America governing outdoor events and lightning.

France's match with Iraq was suspended for two hours due to heavy rain and the threat of lightning strikes.

Netherlands and Tunisia supporters will be hoping the rain stays away and their clash gets under way on time.

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