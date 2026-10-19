Zamalek have opened a new front against the Egyptian Football Association. The row stems from the refereeing controversy that followed their showdown with Al-Ahly. Having had their request to listen to the Video Assistant Referee "VAR" room conversations rejected, the club are now demanding to know the grounds for that decision, along with a clear official position on the disputed refereeing incidents.

The White Club went down 2-0 to their traditional rivals in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League. Zamalek then lodged an official complaint against the referees' committee, the match director and Al-Ahly's fans, objecting to what they described as refereeing errors that shaped the course of the game and its result.

An official statement followed today, responding to the Football Association's reply to that complaint. Zamalek said they appreciated the response but held reservations over several points within it, chief among them the refusal to grant access to the VAR room conversations.

The club said in its statement: "Zamalek Club has received an official response from the Egyptian Football Association, regarding the complaint submitted by the club following the refereeing errors witnessed in the recent showdown, from which the club suffered. While Zamalek value the association's response to the correspondence it received from the club, Zamalek affirm that they were surprised in the response that the association took a decision last season not to allow clubs to listen to the video room conversations, especially since the association did not announce this decision through any of its official platforms."

No official notification of that decision ever reached them, the club added, demanding the Football Association disclose the number of the minutes of the meeting in which it was issued. That, they argued, would end the questions over why their request had been refused, particularly as the association had handled a similar request differently last season.

Zamalek demand clarification of the refereeing errors

The objections didn't stop at the VAR file. Zamalek also insisted the Football Association's response contained no direct, clear answer on the refereeing incidents they had complained about during the Al-Ahly match, incidents they believe affected both the flow and the outcome of the game.

Several refereeing experts have backed the view that Zamalek were wronged, the statement noted. The club then questioned why no clear official position on the disputed incidents had been announced, especially given media comments from the head of the referees' committee that Zamalek regarded as an admission the team had not been treated fairly on some decisions.

Announcing that position matters, the club stressed, calling it an important step towards fairness and transparency in the competition and a way to establish the truth about the decisions that stirred such controversy after the showdown.

On a related note, Zamalek addressed the Football Association's claim about the referees' committee acting professionally in bringing in the Slovenian crew who officiated the match. The club demanded a clear, publicly announced mechanism for selecting foreign referees for major fixtures.

They also called for an official analysis of the foreign referees' performance, free of any favouritism or courtesy, ensuring unified standards for all clubs and the application of refereeing law without discrimination.

Zamalek closed by affirming their desire to see the competition played in an atmosphere of integrity and transparency, one that helps develop Egyptian football. Equality between clubs, which the Football Association pledged to uphold in its letter, is the basis for the justice the club keeps demanding.



