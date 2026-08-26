"Like Joselu Junior," Jude Bellingham hailed the first statement from his new team-mate, who probably would not have meant much to him a month ago either. Carlos Espi had just saved Real Madrid from a false start to the new LaLiga season, scoring the 2-1 winner in the 90th minute of game one at Espanyol Barcelona. He came off the bench and struck just ten minutes later, just as Joselu once did, currently without a club, when his late brace in the second leg of the 2024 Champions League semi-final sealed FC Bayern Munich's dramatic exit and sent Real into the final.

It was not only the timing and the role off the bench that made Espi's goal feel so Joselu-like. The move itself did too: Kylian Mbappe could not get his shot away after a dribble in the penalty area, Espi had taken up a smart position, sensed the opening, pounced on the ball five metres from goal and cleverly hammered it into the net. Exactly the way a classic number nine in the Joselu mould does it.

Jose Mourinho, Real's old and new coach, had been desperate to add that kind of player to his squad this summer, especially as academy product Gonzalo Garcia, another forward of this type, had moved to Fulham. Thanks to Espi, Mourinho could breathe again as the surprise signing rescued the Portuguese's competitive return to the Bernabeu. Dropped points at the start of the league season would have brought negative headlines straight away.

Carlos Espi at Real Madrid: the "beast" as the "happiest man in the world"

"I'm the happiest man in the world," Espi said after his first goal in his first competitive match for Los Blancos. "The coach wanted me to work as hard as possible, form the attack with Kylian and help him. It was crazy when I had the whole team around me during the celebration."

When Real announced Espi's signing at the end of July, plenty of people probably did a double take. Carlos who? The fee only added to the surprise, with the Spanish runners-up paying no less than €25 million for a player who was still a complete unknown internationally. The 21-year-old was already familiar to most football fans in Spain before his move to Real, though not for long.

Goal Only \ GFX

Nothing in Espi's career up to now had really suggested he would one day end up in the Blancos' star-studded side. Raised in a small town near Valencia, he spent years under the radar of the bigger clubs. Until shortly before his 17th birthday, he was playing in the youth ranks of UD Alzira, whose first team were, until recently, based for several years in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Only at 16 did the 1.94-metre striker make the move to UD Levante from nearby Valencia. Even then, Espi's standout attribute was his physique, shaped by a growth spurt shortly before. "Already being over 1.90 metres tall at 16 was an important characteristic in his position," Levante's then head of youth, Joaqui Navarro, recalled in an interview with The Athletic. However, Espi still "had ground to make up in many areas of his game, especially with his back to goal", Navarro stressed.

Carlos Espi: from UD Levante to Real Madrid

At Levante, coaches worked intensively on that side of his game. Espi developed quickly and, just a year and a half after arriving, made his professional debut at 18 for the then Segunda Division side. He scored his first goal in only his second appearance, became a regular first-team member in 2024/25 and, as a substitute, contributed six goals to Levante's return to LaLiga.

"What is special about Espi is that he needs very few chances to score," his former mentor Navarro said, pointing to efficiency as one of his biggest strengths. Even so, after promotion Espi had already hit a difficult spell at Levante in his still young career. He initially played little, usually spent the full 90 minutes on the bench and could not get past million-euro new signing Karl Etta Eyong, who was apparently at times also being courted by Barcelona.

All of which makes Espi's rise to the Bernabeu even more surprising, while also underlining how strongly Mourinho and co believe in his potential. At the start of the year, Espi had only just reached barely 100 LaLiga minutes across five brief appearances. Levante's miserable first half of last season certainly worked in the youngster's favour.

"We were in a very difficult situation, with just ten points by the winter break," president Pablo Sanchez recalled to The Athletic, adding: "It was then clear to us: if we go down, we will at least do so while following our principles." In plain terms, he meant: we can go back down to the second division, but if that happens, we will at least put as much trust as possible in players from our own academy.

"Above all, he scores important goals": the outstanding quality of Carlos Espi

That is why, shortly before Christmas, Luis Castro, who once spent a long time working in the youth systems of Vitoria Guimaraes and Benfica Lisbon, took over as the new coach. "Espi's breakthrough only happened because Castro trusted him," Sanchez said. Under the new coach, Espi was rarely left out altogether, made his substitute appearances count and then became a decisive figure in Levante's survival.

Getty Images

"He scores goals, but above all he scores important goals," Levante chief Sanchez said. Between the end of February and the end of March, Espi scored six times across four straight league matches, always against direct rivals in the relegation battle. First, his brace secured a 2-0 win over Alaves. Then both 1-1 draws against Girona and Rayo Vallecano came thanks to an Espi goal. Finally, the current Real forward scored the first two goals in the 4-2 win over Oviedo.

Levante therefore stayed in touch with safety, although they still had to sweat until the end. Espi ultimately finished the season with an impressive 11 LaLiga goals, and one of the most important came on the penultimate matchday. Against Mallorca, who were later relegated, Espi put Levante ahead, and the scoreboard eventually showed a 2-0 home win. It proved the decisive release, as Levante climbed out of the relegation places for the first time in almost half a year.

"Castro already said it last season: the boy has no limit. He will become a star, but he will also remain a good person," Sanchez said, convinced of two things. At the same time, he could enjoy the proceeds from the second-most expensive sale in the club's history, a deal from which absolutely nothing leaked before the official announcement.

Why was the period around the move to Real Madrid "terrible" for Carlos Espi's father?

"It was terrible," Espi's father Juanjo admitted to radio station Cope about the days around his son's big transfer. Real's officials had demanded absolute discretion, which was by no means easy for the proud father. "Keeping it secret, not being allowed to talk about it ... not even with my mother or my brother, with nobody," Juanjo said, offering an insight into his emotional state.

Since the end of July, he has been able to tell everyone that his boy now plays for the great Real. Espi has signed at the Bernabeu until 2031, and the club have long-term plans for the former Spain Under-19 and Under-20 international. "He is living a dream right now, but he is working incredibly hard for it," Mourinho said after the dream competitive debut.

Thibaut Courtois saw it the same way. "It is impressive how he holds his own in training against the likes of Antonio Rüdiger and Ibrahima Konate, he is a beast," the Belgian said, underlining the new arrival's enormous physicality before revealing that Bellingham's nickname for Espi has long since spread through the squad: "We call him Joselu Junior."