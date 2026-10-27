Former Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper turned pundit Ahmed Shobeir has lifted the lid on several hot files inside the Red Castle during a dip in results. He addressed the truth behind the dispute between Moroccan coach El Houcine Ammouta and Ahmed Reda, the situation of Imam Ashour, and the uncertain futures of Mohamed Hany and Yasser Ibrahim.

Shobeir denied any quarrel between El Houcine Ammouta and Ahmed Reda, the Al Ahly midfielder. The player feels angry because of his lack of playing time, which is only natural given that every player wants a chance to prove himself.

"Did Ahmed Reda have a fight with Ammouta? No, he didn't fight. Is Ahmed Reda upset? Yes, he's upset. Is Ahmed Reda angry? Any player who isn't playing gets upset, but the clever thing is that your upset doesn't affect your level or your training, and your face doesn't turn sour," Shobeir said on X.

On Imam Ashour's situation, Shobeir pointed to unease within the technical staff over the player's level and his effort in training compared to what he used to deliver, despite his standing as one of Egypt's most prominent players.

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His place in the starting line-up will depend on his commitment in training and his level when he gets a chance, Shobeir explained. Improve his performance and he returns to the main plans. Let things drift as they are and he slips out of the side.

Al Ahly appear determined to impose more discipline within the team during this slump, he added, after the management and technical staff provided everything needed to achieve better results.

Mohamed Hany and Yasser Ibrahim in the circle of doubt

Turning to Mohamed Hany, Shobeir confirmed that the renewal of the player's contract hinges on a dispute over the playing-time percentage clause. The player wants an exemption from the condition, while Al Ahly are holding firm to the rules they have set for contract renewals.

Hany's involvement could become doubtful over the coming period despite his regular attendance in training. Wael Gomaa had previously described his exclusion as a technical decision, and chances to play look set to remain hard to come by.

Yasser Ibrahim's situation ties into the same issues of renewal and technical level. The player is fit but missed the last match, and his involvement could change according to the team's needs and how convinced the technical staff are by his performance.

Shobeir concluded by stressing that the futures of Mohamed Hany and Yasser Ibrahim will remain under watch, with technical considerations overlapping the contract renewal files inside Al Ahly.