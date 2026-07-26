Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have kept up their summer surge, moving close to another deal as the management look to prepare the team in the best possible shape before the 2026-2027 season. Italian coach Simone Inzaghi wants a side capable of competing for every title.

The Saudi giants have already strengthened this window, signing Dutchman Crescenzio Smerville alongside Mohammed Al-Sarnouh and Nawaf Al-Habashi. Now they have turned to a technical priority for the coaching staff: the right-back position, with Portugal's Joao Cancelo edging closer to the exit.

Reports say Al-Hilal have struck an agreement to sign Mohammed Maharzi, the Al-Taawoun right-back. His arrival would cover Cancelo's departure with a local player rated among the most prominent names in his position across the Roshn League, especially after the impressive form he has shown over recent seasons.

Rivals had been circling too. Al-Qadsiah entered serious negotiations with the player during the past period, only for "the Leader" to turn the tables and snatch the deal. It confirms just how sharply Al-Hilal continue to move in the market, settling their targets ahead of the competition.

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Inzaghi sees the right-back as essential to his tactical ideas, which lean heavily on activity out wide, both in building play and providing attacking support. That prompted the management to move quickly and get the deal done before the season starts.

Landing Maharzi ticks off another of Inzaghi's demands. Attention now shifts to the rest of the squad's needs, with the management still chasing a foreign winger and a new striker. The aim is to close the transfer file in ideal fashion and go into next season with a more complete squad.