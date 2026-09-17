"If a team from Istanbul had completed this transfer, the city would still be on fire right now".. with these words, Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan sent a direct message to critics of Mohamed Salah's transfer deal.

The Egyptian star, he insists, is extremely happy at the Black Sea stronghold and has fully settled into the team.

Speaking exclusively to the A Spor channel, Dogan laid bare the truth about Salah's move to Trabzonspor and the controversy that followed the historic deal.

Dogan sprang to the defence of his new star. "Mohamed Salah, contrary to what the Istanbul press writes, is extremely happy.. if this transfer had been made by a team from Istanbul, the atmosphere would have been ablaze right up to this moment."

Trabzonspor, the club president added, did not sign merely a footballer: "We did not sign just a player, we signed a human being and a very special character, he is the greatest Muslim player in the world."

He then praised the Egyptian's remarkable discipline since his arrival. "From day one, he has been helping us in everything, without any problem or obstacle, he is a true role model.. the first to arrive at training and the last to leave, and he has a very important role in developing the young players in the team."

His tone turned emotional as he continued: "He has fully integrated with the team, this expression suits him perfectly.. I hope he is not struck by an evil eye, he loves the city and promotes it, we can't even climb up to the heights, but he does, mashallah."

Other foreign professionals have left a moral mark on the club too, the president recalled. "Edin Visca was like this too, and so were Nwakaeme and Hamsik, they are very well-mannered young men and a good example to those around them."

The Salah deal, Dogan stressed, goes far beyond sport. It matters enormously in promoting the city of Trabzon on the global stage.

"It was important to complete this deal," he continued, "and I see my children and the fans in the street watching our rivals making big star signings."

He signed off with an ambitious message to the club's fans: "I always used to say that when Trabzonspor improves its economic situation it will compete in all types of competition, now we have sorted out our affairs at the back, and God willing we will make similar deals from now on."

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