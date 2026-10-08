The story of the cicada and the ant: Moroccan media mocks Senegal in tandem with the CAS hearing

All eyes turn to the Swiss city of Lausanne today, Thursday, where the legal battle over the identity of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champion enters a decisive stage. The Moroccan and Senegalese federations and the Confederation of African Football "CAF" appear before the Court of Arbitration for Sport "CAS".

Sporting circles in Morocco and Senegal await the outcome of the hearing. The case goes back to a dramatic scenario in the tournament's final match, when the Senegal players left the pitch before returning to complete the game, which ended with their victory over Morocco in extra time.

Three arbitrators will hear the arguments of all parties at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, aware that the case carries an exceptional character. They must now rule between two conflicting outcomes: a result achieved on the pitch, and a legal decision issued later considering Senegal to have lost by withdrawal and awarding Morocco a 3-0 win.

Morocco holds firm to applying CAF regulations

The Moroccan position relies on a strict reading of the Confederation of African Football's regulations. It maintains that any team leaving the pitch without the referee's permission must be considered to have lost by withdrawal.

CAF's Appeals Committee relied on Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament's regulations when it decided last March to strip the match result from Senegal and adopt Morocco's 3-0 victory.

Morocco holds firm to this decision and demands that the title remain in its cabinets. The Senegalese federation, in turn, presents its legal arguments before the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge CAF's ruling.

The story of the cicada and the ant

In a striking reading of the legal confrontation between Morocco and Senegal, the Moroccan website Le360 Sport drew on the famous fable of "the cicada and the ant" by the French writer Jean de La Fontaine. The site offered a symbolic image of the struggle taking place off the pitch, after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final moved from the green rectangle to the corridors of committees and sports courts.

Everything had looked settled on the pitch. The match ended with Senegal winning 1-0 in extra time, following the Senegalese players' temporary departure in protest at the decision to award Morocco a penalty. They returned to complete the game, Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz's kick, and Senegal scored the winner in extra time.

But "the other match" began after that. On 17 March 2026, the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football decided to consider Senegal to have lost by withdrawal and to adopt Morocco's 3-0 victory, based on Articles 82 and 84 of the regulations.

From here, Le360 Sport believes "the Senegalese cicada", which left the pitch and then returned to it, found itself facing a calmer Moroccan "ant" that held firm to its reading of the regulations until the end.

Senegal has earned a fresh opportunity by turning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, the website points out. So begins an "additional round" of the confrontation, but without a ball, stands, or video assistant referee technology.

This time, the battle will be fought through legal memoranda, documents, arguments and the reading of regulatory texts. It may prove less exciting than a penalty or a goal, but more decisive in determining the fate of the title.

What is the story of "the cicada and the ant"?

"The cicada and the ant" is one of the most famous fables of the French poet and writer Jean de La Fontaine. It appeared in his first book of "Fables", published in 1668.

The story begins with the cicada, which spends the summer singing without saving anything for the winter. When the cold comes it finds itself with no food, so it goes to the ant and asks to borrow some grain until the arrival of the new season.

But the ant refuses and asks what the cicada was doing all summer. It replies that it was singing, to which the ant retorts mockingly: "You were singing? Then dance now".

La Fontaine based this fable on an older tradition going back to Aesop, making the cicada and the ant two symbols of contradictory behaviour: the cicada that lives in the moment and does not prepare for what is coming, and the ant that works, saves and prepares for the future.