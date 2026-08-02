"The Special One" does not change a philosophy 20 years in the making: why is Mourinho insisting on signing Rodri?

Jose Mourinho has returned to Real Madrid knowing this job is unlike anything else in his coaching career. At 63, the Portuguese wants more than a return to the winners' podium. He wants to restore the club's prestige after a turbulent 2025-2026 season.

To get there, the Special One has set about building a side that fits his tactical vision, and the Real Madrid dressing room has already seen major upheaval. Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate have all arrived, while the board pushes to complete the project with Yan Diomande and, above all, Manchester City star Rodri.

Mourinho sees the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion as the piece his midfield needs to lead the new project, rating him above the options already at his disposal in Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

It began with Deco

From his very first steps in coaching, Mourinho has always leaned on a player capable of controlling the rhythm of a match and running the midfield.

At Porto, where he won the Champions League, Deco was the brain of the team while Costinha handled the defensive and positional work.

Now Barcelona's sporting director, Deco became the standout figure in Mourinho's project of that era. He played 106 matches under him, more than under any other coach in his career, scoring 23 goals and providing 69 assists.

Lampard: the key to Chelsea's success

Mourinho then moved to Chelsea, where he built one of the greatest sides in the club's history and led them to back-to-back Premier League titles, ending a half-century wait.

Frank Lampard was the cornerstone. Only John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho played more matches than him under Mourinho.

Lampard was no classic playmaker but a complete midfielder blessed with real attacking quality, and Chelsea's system revolved around him. Claude Makelele and Michael Essien provided the defensive balance in the middle.

Cambiasso and Stankovic at Inter

When Mourinho took over at Inter Milan, he wanted to sign Deco. "We want a playmaker, this is a position I always felt the need for," he said at the time.

The deal never happened. Wesley Sneijder became the creative brain of the team, while Esteban Cambiasso played the midfield leader role Mourinho favours.

Cambiasso featured in 94 matches under the Portuguese, with only Javier Zanetti, Julio Cesar and Maicon playing more. Dejan Stankovic was another of the most trusted men during that historic treble-winning period.

Xabi Alonso: Real Madrid's maestro

Back at Real Madrid for his first spell, Mourinho found exactly what he was after in Xabi Alonso.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo played more matches under Mourinho at the Spanish club, after the coach made the Spanish midfielder the hub of his build-up play and the leader of midfield operations.

Fresh from winning the 2010 World Cup, Xabi Alonso was the beating heart of Mourinho's team across his three years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabregas then Matic: the constant search

After leaving Real Madrid in 2013, Mourinho went back to Chelsea and persuaded Cesc Fabregas to sign, handing him the midfield leadership and the role of primary playmaker as he guided the club to another Premier League title.

His later chapters at Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma and then Fenerbahce brought less success, yet the philosophy of building around a midfield leader never changed.

At Manchester United and Roma, he gave Nemanja Matic that leadership role alongside more creative players such as Paul Pogba at Old Trafford and Leandro Paredes in the Italian capital.

Over at Tottenham, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was the midfield hub, before Mourinho turned to Fred at Fenerbahce, a player he had already coached at Manchester United.

Barrenechea: paving the way for Rodri's arrival

Before his return to Real Madrid, Mourinho took on a new challenge in Portugal, trusting the midfield to Italy's Enzo Barrenechea, whom many saw as the closest version of Rodri in his tactical system. Now, it seems the Portuguese has finally found the player he spent years chasing.

Everything falling into place, Rodri will become the new leader of Real Madrid's midfield and the true heir to Toni Kroos. That would let Mourinho continue the philosophy that has followed him throughout his career: a single player who controls the rhythm of the match and drives the team from the heart of the pitch towards victory.