The Spanish federation announces an official decision regarding Luis de la Fuente

The Spanish Football Federation announced an official decision on Wednesday regarding the head coach of the senior national team, Luis de la Fuente.

De la Fuente led Spain to glory at the 2026 World Cup, staged just a few months ago in the United States.

Speaking at the World Football Summit, federation president Rafael Louzán confirmed the coach had officially signed a two-year extension. His previous deal had been due to expire after Euro 2028.

According to "AS", the new agreement also restructures his salary in recognition of his remarkable achievements, making him one of the best-paid coaches around.

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Louzán confirmed, saying: "His results speak for themselves, and his work ethic speaks for itself... and the public loves and appreciates him." He added: "I offered him a contract extension because he was not among the top ten in terms of salary. He will be. We are in the process of finalising the agreement so that he can stay for a few more years. He has spent 14 years here, and I want him to end his career here."

Following World Cup success, the two parties agreed to meet after the summer to finalise a deal that always looked straightforward. Now it's done.

That 2030 expiry date carries real weight. Spain will host the main matches of the World Cup that very year.

News of the renewal arrives two days before De la Fuente names his first squad for the UEFA Nations League.

The squad gather on Tuesday 22 September to play four matches: England versus Spain on Saturday 26 September at Wembley Stadium; Spain versus Croatia on Tuesday 29 September at the Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville; Spain versus the Czech Republic on Saturday 3 October at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo; and Croatia versus Spain on Tuesday 6 October at the Poljud Stadium in Split.