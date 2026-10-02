Morocco are hunting for the next generation of Atlas Lions, and a familiar name has just slipped through their fingers. A young talent has opted to launch his international career elsewhere, reigniting the tug-of-war between nations over dual-nationality players.

Kais El Mottaki, the promising forward and son of former Morocco captain Mehdi Benatia, has chosen France at youth level. He officially joined the France Under-15 squad on Friday for his first international call-up.

Born in 2012, El Mottaki plays in the youth ranks at Olympique Marseille. He will feature for the France Under-15s at the World Cup Festival for his age group, turning his back, for now, on the country his father served with distinction.

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French reports frame the decision as part of a wider scramble among federations to tie down young players with more than one sporting nationality. At his age, El Mottaki remains free to switch allegiance in the future under the regulations, long before any senior cap comes into play.

The French Football Federation have named an 18-man squad of players born in 2012 for the first edition of the Under-15 World Cup and Festival. Baku hosts the tournament from 22 to 30 October, gathering some of the brightest talents in the age bracket.

None of this slams the door on a Moroccan future. Even so, pulling on the Les Bleus shirt is a striking way to begin. The son of one of Morocco's finest defenders in recent memory is back on the international stage, only this time flying French colours.