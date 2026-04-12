The silliest prank in football history: Argentine defender faces jail and expulsion from his club

Jujuy Airport in Argentina experienced an extraordinary incident when Gimnasia de Jujuy defender Emiliano Indrezzi set off a major security alert by jokingly shouting “bomb!” on a flight bound for Buenos Aires.

Local media report that, shortly before take-off, the centre-back shouted “Bomb!”, instantly activating anti-terrorism protocols.

The aircraft was immediately evacuated, and a bomb disposal team was called in to search it thoroughly before it became clear that the alarm was a hoax and that there were no suspicious materials on board.

Police arrested the player on the tarmac, handcuffed him, and took him away for questioning on charges of causing a false alarm and disrupting air traffic—offences that could carry heavy penalties.

Gimnasia de Jujuy later released an official statement condemning the defender’s actions as “unacceptable conduct that damages the club’s image”.

The club president confirmed that the board had begun proceedings to terminate Indrezzi’s contract for “gross misconduct”, emphasising that the organisation “will not tolerate any behaviour that damages its reputation or violates sporting values”.

The Argentine press has labelled the stunt “the stupidest prank in football history”, and the 28-year-old now faces legal penalties and possible career-ending sanctions.

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