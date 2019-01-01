The shocking stats as Arsenal slump to abysmal defeat at Leicester

The Gunners lost for the third game in a row in the Premier League to leave their top-four ambitions hanging by a thread

racked up a clutch of unwanted records as Unai Emery watched his team crash to an abysmal 3-0 defeat away at Leicester.

The Gunners, who played more than 50 minutes with 10 men at the King Power Stadium following the first-half sending-off of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, were outclassed by the Foxes, who triumphed easily thanks to a double from Jamie Vardy and a goal from Youri Tielemans.

The defeat was Arsenal's’ third in the league in just eight days, following losses to and , and marked the first time since 1966 that the club have registered three straight losses with three goals conceded.

It was also the team’s fourth league defeat in five games, the same number as they had lost in their previous 29 Premier League outings, as Emery saw his side lose three on the spin for the first time since replacing Arsene Wenger.

The defeat leaves Arsenal hanging by a thread in their bid to finish in the top four and win a place in next season’s , with rivals and holding a substantial advantage over the Gunners.

Spurs sit four points clear of their north London neighbours, while Chelsea are a point ahead of Emery’s side with a game in hand.

Arsenal will finish their campaign with games against at home and away, but unless the sides above them drop points in their final matches the team will be left to reflect on a third consecutive finish outside the top four.

Emery’s sole hope of rescuing his first season at the helm now rests with the .

Arsenal face over two legs in the semi-final beginning at the Emirates on Thursday, and are desperate to lift Europe’s secondary club trophy and with it secure back-door entry into next season’s Champions League.

A buoyant Leicester side, enjoying a flurry of form under new manager Brendan Rodgers, were fully deserving of their win, as the Foxes recorded back to back home league victories against the Gunners for the first time since 1986.

The Foxes beat Arsenal 3-1 at the King Power Stadium at the end of last season in former boss Wenger’s penultimate away game in charge.