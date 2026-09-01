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FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

The shock of the final hours: behind the scenes of Barcelona's failure to complete its last summer deal

Transfers
Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
R. Nijstad
H. Flick
Spain
Netherlands
Germany

His club wants to sell him in England

Barcelona have failed with a last-gasp deal as the summer transfer window slammed shut moments ago.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalans tried to bolster their squad by signing Rud Nijstad (18), the centre-back from Dutch club Twente, on deadline day.

Twente had other ideas. The Dutch outfit refused to part with their promising defender.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

For days Barcelona had chased Nijstad, a towering defender at 1.95 metres who boasts great skill in distributing the ball and serious attacking potential.

 Reports from the Netherlands point to an initial offer of 8 million euros, which Twente rejected. The Catalan club refused to give up and launched a final attempt today.

That last roll of the dice fell flat. Sources at Barcelona say the deal collapsed because of the Dutch club's stance.

Twente rate Rud Nijstad highly and could sell him for well over 10 million euros. Some outlets even claim the Dutch club want around 50 million euros to sell him to a Premier League side, a demand that looks wildly ambitious.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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