Barcelona have failed with a last-gasp deal as the summer transfer window slammed shut moments ago.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalans tried to bolster their squad by signing Rud Nijstad (18), the centre-back from Dutch club Twente, on deadline day.

Twente had other ideas. The Dutch outfit refused to part with their promising defender.

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For days Barcelona had chased Nijstad, a towering defender at 1.95 metres who boasts great skill in distributing the ball and serious attacking potential.

Reports from the Netherlands point to an initial offer of 8 million euros, which Twente rejected. The Catalan club refused to give up and launched a final attempt today.

That last roll of the dice fell flat. Sources at Barcelona say the deal collapsed because of the Dutch club's stance.

Twente rate Rud Nijstad highly and could sell him for well over 10 million euros. Some outlets even claim the Dutch club want around 50 million euros to sell him to a Premier League side, a demand that looks wildly ambitious.

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