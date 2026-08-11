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Translated by

The secret lies with Vinicius: Ndiaye settles his stance on Al-Hilal's offer

Transfers
Al Hilal
Everton
I. Ndiaye
Arsenal
Manchester United
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
Saudi Arabia
England
Senegal

The Senegalese winger ended the controversy

Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has made up his mind on a move to the Saudi Roshn League, turning down interest from Al-Hilal.

Press reports had revealed Al-Hilal's readiness to table a huge offer for the Senegalese during the current summer window, as they hunt for a new winger after landing Dutchman Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed, however, that Ndiaye wants to stay in the Premier League next season. A switch to Al-Hilal is off the table.

Romano said, in a tweet via his personal account on "X": "Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to accept Al-Hilal's offer, because he wants to stay in the Premier League."

He added: "He will not move to Saudi Arabia, despite the huge financial offer on the table, because he wants to remain in the Premier League, and he has already made the decision."

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Arsenal have also been linked with the winger, particularly after missing out on Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who recently renewed his contract with Real Madrid.

The Gunners are not alone in the chase. Manchester United are weighing Ndiaye up against his compatriot Ismaila Sarr, the Crystal Palace winger, as they look to bolster their attack.

Ndiaye has played for Everton since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Olympique Marseille. He featured in 34 matches last season, scoring only 6 goals and providing 3 assists.

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