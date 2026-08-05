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Ahmad Salah

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The secret behind the strange number: why did Salah give up his usual shirt in Trabzon?

Transfers
Trabzonspor
M. Salah
Liverpool
Türkiye
Egypt
England

A strong message to the Turkish team's fans

Mohamed Salah didn't need to kick a ball for Trabzonspor to send the fans a message. He did it the moment he first pulled on the club's shirt, picking an unusual squad number that carries meaning beyond football for the people of the Turkish city.

Photos and video clips posted by Trabzonspor's official account on Wednesday showed Salah wearing the shirt aboard the plane bound for Turkey, ready to undergo his medical and sign his official contract. On his back: the number 61.

The choice sparked questions everywhere, not least because the Egypt captain wore the number 11 throughout his years at Liverpool. Then it emerged that 61 is a historic symbol for the city of Trabzon, the province code in the Turkish car registration plate system.

Over the years, that number has become one of the city's proudest badges of identity and belonging. It crops up in the names of shops and social media accounts, and a Trabzonspor shirt bearing 61 holds a special place in the hearts of the club's fans.

The Turkish club captured Salah's journey with a video clip in which the player addressed the supporters directly, saying: "Trabzon, are you ready? I am here, see you soon. Wherever we are, Trabzon is here."

Club Friendlies
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

Earlier reports had suggested Salah would take the number 11 shirt. The official photos settled it: 61, a symbolic nod to the city from the very moment he touched down.

Salah, 34, is starting a fresh chapter with Trabzonspor after joining on a free transfer following the end of his Liverpool contract.

Read also: "We did not pay a euro to sign Mbappe": La Liga rises up against the madness of the Premier League
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