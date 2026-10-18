The secret behind the pink shirt before the start of the Real Madrid v Sevilla match

Real Madrid and Sevilla's players appeared in pink shirts ahead of the two sides' meeting on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the ninth round of the Spanish league, during the exchange of greetings between the two teams before kick-off.

Both squads pulled on the pink shirts to carry an awareness message, coinciding with World Breast Cancer Awareness Day, which falls on 19 October every year, according to the newspaper "Marca".

Spanish clubs have thrown their weight behind breast cancer awareness campaigns, and Real Madrid have backed such initiatives before, using the huge global following they enjoy to shine a light on humanitarian and social causes.

World Breast Cancer Awareness Day aims to raise awareness of the disease and to underline the importance of early detection and its role in increasing the chances of treatment. It also supports those affected and highlights prevention and awareness efforts.

On the sporting front, Real Madrid went into the match fourth in the Spanish league table on 18 points, with six wins and two defeats from the first eight rounds. They wanted victory over Sevilla before next Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.



