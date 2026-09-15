Al-Nassr and Al-Ain had not yet kicked off, but the drama arrived early in the stands of the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. The home fans set about provoking Cristiano Ronaldo in a manner supporters of his rival clubs have perfected over the years.

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Al-Nassr visit Al-Ain this Tuesday evening in the first round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite. Al-Ain's fans piled the pressure on Ronaldo from the warm-up onwards, chanting the name of his Argentine rival Lionel Messi.

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Ronaldo turned towards the stands chanting Messi's name during the warm-up, then headed towards the fans in disapproval. He kept applauding them, dealing with the chants in his own way rather than picking a confrontation.

Al-Ain's supporters clearly knew exactly how to get under the Portuguese star's skin. The comparison with Messi has been one of the most common forms of provocation throughout his long career, whether in European stadiums or during his current spell in Saudi Arabia.

The scene did not stop at Ronaldo. Sadio Mané got involved too, and Messi's name sparked a striking incident in the minutes before kick-off.

Seconds after Ronaldo's exchange with the fans, Mané headed towards the stands and appeared agitated, demanding that the supporters stop the chants aimed at Al-Nassr's captain. The Senegalese showed clear solidarity with his teammate.

None of this surprised anyone. The chants targeted Ronaldo specifically, not Mané, and rival fans have long tried to provoke Ronaldo by invoking Messi, his historic rival in global football debates.

So Messi, entirely absent from the match, became one of the protagonists of the scene before the whistle. His name first riled Ronaldo, then prompted Mané to step in and try to silence the chants.