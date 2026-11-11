The bandage worn by Barcelona star Raphinha in recent matches was not merely a passing precautionary measure, but rather concealed the details of a medical decision he had taken, driven by his desire to answer the call of the Brazil national team, even though the Catalan club had preferred to postpone it until the current international break, in order to avoid exposing their player to any additional strain during the season.
Spanish newspaper "Marca", citing Brazilian reports, revealed that Raphinha underwent the removal of a sebaceous cyst from his ear on 26 October, following the Clasico against Real Madrid. That explains the protective bandage wrapped around his head in recent matches. The player had taken a blow to the head at the start of the same month, injuring his left ear, before the affected area swelled and caused him severe pain.
"Globo Esporte" explained that managing the injury mid-season was no simple task. Painkillers alone could not do the job, which left two options on the table: repeatedly draining the accumulated fluids or going under the knife. Raphinha chose surgery, and he wanted it done quickly so he would not have to miss Brazil's upcoming friendlies.
Barcelona would have preferred the player to use the current international break for the operation, a tidy chance to recover away from the pressure of matches. Raphinha, though, refused to give up his place with the national team. He missed some training sessions while the wound healed, then returned in good time to feature for his side, wearing a bandage to protect the surgical site.
None of it dulled his attacking edge. Back in action, Raphinha scored twice in Barcelona's 6-1 win over Alaves, then netted two more against Aston Villa in the Champions League, all while still sporting the protective bandage. Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil's head coach, and his assistant staff appreciate the decision to bring the surgery forward, reckoning it spared them his absence for the last friendlies of 2026, against Japan and Singapore.
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His choice to link up with Brazil, however, sparked anger in the Catalan media, with fears mounting that he could pick up a fresh injury during the break. Some voices turned on the player, one commentator branding his departure a "robbery" and demanding he be stripped of the captain's armband, while journalist David Sanchez questioned the point of calling him up for a third time given his physical condition and the risks it carried.
The sheer distance deepens Barcelona's fears. Raphinha faces a round trip of roughly 22,000 kilometres with his national team, and the club worry he could come back injured all over again after his recent physical problems. Barcelona's management have contacted the Brazilian Football Confederation to coordinate over how many minutes the winger plays and to limit the fatigue piling up from matches and travel.
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Rodrigo Caetano, the national teams' coordinator at the Brazilian Confederation, confirmed that the technical staff are monitoring the players' physical condition in cooperation with their clubs. "We have reports from the clubs, and we covered the entire training period," he said. "We see that Ancelotti and his technical staff are already monitoring all the players' playing minutes, and the strain and fatigue they are exposed to. He only pointed out the need for this to continue in order to maintain the best possible physical condition. For us, what matters is what we know about the player and our trust in him, and his level of commitment to the national team is extremely high." The words were aimed at reassuring Barcelona over how their winger's minutes will be handled in the upcoming fixtures.
Raphinha is expected to keep the Brazil captain's armband for the two friendlies in the absence of Marquinhos, though the technical staff are weighing up some changes to the leadership group and a rotation system.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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