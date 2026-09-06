The Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad Clásico served up a series of wonderful, thrilling moments. The most notable came when German coach Jens Wissing sent a note of instructions to "the Dean's" captain Danilo Pereira during the match.

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Al-Ittihad claimed a valuable 2-1 win at Al-Nassr's expense, in the match held at the "Al-Inma" stadium as part of the round 5 fixtures of the Roshn League.

The final minutes brought a raft of tactical changes from the German coach. Chief among them was the introduction of Muhannad Al-Shanqiti, primarily a right-back, to shut down the left side (Al-Nassr's right) that "the Global one" was targeting to attack Al-Ittihad.

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Wissing did not stop there. He asked Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri to carry out various defensive roles, drifting to the same threatening right side.

By the final whistle the system had shifted to five at the back with four players in the centre. That change thwarted most of Al-Nassr's attacks, backed by the brilliance of Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajković.