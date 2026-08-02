Open war has broken out again between Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league, and Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. The flashpoint was a statement from the Merengues on FIFA's decision to backtrack on a plan to sell part of its audiovisual broadcasting rights, one that also took aim at the deal between investment firm CVC and the Spanish league.

Tebas erupted on social media. He fired off a scathing tweet titled "a being that is not so wonderful", a sarcastic, direct jab at Pérez, then launched a fierce attack on the royal club's Moroccan financial advisor Anas El Ghazi and the American bank JP Morgan, closely tied to Real Madrid's investments.

Loaded with pointed questions, his tone was provocative. "By the way, why did the response take all this time? What was Anas doing in New York during the week of the final match? And is it a coincidence that JP Morgan is also involved in this operation, as happened with the Super League?" Tebas said, a clear reference to the failed European Super League project financed by the American banking institution.

The league president dismissed what he called a "reframing of the narrative" from Real Madrid over the CVC deal. The operation was entirely voluntary, he insisted, and every club had complete freedom to join or refuse. Real Madrid chose not to join, and nobody obliged them to hand over a single euro of their revenues.

His statement sharpened when he exposed what he branded the "flagrant double standard" in Real Madrid's discourse. "The principle seems simple: when Real Madrid decides to join freely, it is considered modernisation and a financial strategy. But when other clubs decide to join freely, it is considered a burden," he said.

Mocking the repeated legal disputes Real Madrid have waged against the league, Tebas called them "a pathological obsession". He added: "What an obsession with the Spanish league! Perhaps it is due to losing lawsuits and complaints one after another, year after year, and filing complaints that have not even succeeded in bringing down the league president."

Then came the crushing blow. Tebas cast doubt on Pérez's credibility to lead any debate about the future of football: "The non-superior being no longer has much credibility to give lectures about the future of football." He recalled the collapse of the European Super League with biting sarcasm: "Do you remember when the Super League was supposed to save us because football was bankrupt? What a vision!"

This clash adds another chapter to a long saga of verbal and legal confrontations between the two men. It shows no sign of ending soon. Beneath it lies a deep division within Spanish football, two contradictory visions of the game's future and how it should be run.