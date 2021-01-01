Internazionale

‘The Scudetto is home!’ – Fans celebrate Inter Milan's Serie A triumph

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Comments (0)
Inter Milan
Getty
Antonio Conte’s men have claimed the Italian elite division crown after Atalanta stuttered against Sassuolo on Sunday

Football fans have taken to social media to celebrate Inter Milan’s first Serie A title in 11 years.

Antonio Conte’s team sealed the diadem as Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium – a result which leaves the Milan outfit with an unassailable 13-point lead with four games left to play.

Inter knew they were on the brink of glory after securing a 2-0 away win against Simeon Nwankwo’s Crotone on Saturday evening.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Conte's side also boasts of the best defensive record in the division and the second-best attacking record behind Atalanta, while their +45 goal difference is currently superior to all of their rivals.

This triumph brought Juventus’ long-running era of dominance to an end and this has been a major talking point on Twitter.

Close