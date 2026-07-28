The "saviour" and an "impressive legacy": Zinedine Zidane hailed by the press after comeback

The Guardian: "France have turned to the legendary Zidane as head coach for their long-awaited homecoming."

The Sun: "Zidane has finally been appointed the new France manager. The former Real Madrid coach returns after five years outside football and will try to rebuild the team after their exit in the World Cup semi-finals."

The Telegraph: "Zinedine Zidane returns with his 'dream job' as coach of the France national team."

L'Équipe: "Twenty years after the 2006 World Cup final, the French Football Federation unveiled Didier Deschamps' successor. (...) Zidane is now changing environment and role, but the anticipation and fascination he arouses remain undiminished."

Le Figaro: "People have been talking about it for so long that this now official appointment seems almost inevitable. Nevertheless, the man possesses such charisma that this event comes with enormous expectations. So much so that Zidane is being elevated to saviour status, the one who will not only deliver titles but also shape matches with an attractive style of play."

Le Parisien: "Now it is up to him to carry on Didier Deschamps' impressive legacy while also putting his own stamp on it."

RMC Sport: "Over the last five years, ZZ has kept out of the public eye. He patiently waited for his chance and was regularly seen at rallies, charity events or in stadiums watching his sons play. Now the time has finally come. And the adventure begins on 25 September with the first matchday of the Nations League in Turkey."

Zinedine Zidane "returns home"

Gazetta dello Sport: "An appointment expected for years is now finally official. Zidane has signed a contract until 2030, with the aim of winning the European Championship and the World Cup, just as he did as a player (2000 and 1998)."

OE24: "Zidane bombshell is official"

AS: "Zidane is returning home. Five long years of waiting, during which he turned down offers from major European clubs, have come to an end in 2026. (...) Fate, fickle as it may be, has decided that his first match on French soil in his new role will be against Italy, the national team against whom he played the final match of his career, which ended with a red card in extra time of the World Cup final after he headbutted Materazzi."

Sport: "Now it is official. A new era in French football is beginning. Five years after his departure from Real Madrid, Zidane takes charge of the France national team from this Tuesday."





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