Erling Haaland keeps proving he is one of the most dangerous strikers in the Premier League, and not just with his feet. His head is a weapon too, and the numbers back it up: since joining Manchester City, no one has scored more headers than the Norwegian.

The striker broke the deadlock against Coventry City on 26 minutes, putting City ahead at the Etihad Stadium in the third round of fixtures.

According to statistics from the Squawka network, Haaland leads the way for headed goals in the Premier League since arriving at City in 2022-2023, with 20 to his name.

Former Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, who moved to Saudi side Al-Hilal this summer, sits second on 16 headed goals. Chris Wood follows with 13, while Casemiro and Virgil van Dijk share fourth place on 11 apiece.

Haaland has hit the ground running this term. He scored in each of the first two rounds against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, then turned up again to face Coventry in the third.