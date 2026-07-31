Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ittihad v Al Shabab - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

The Saudi federation continues to offload its stars with the departure of a new player!

Transfers
M. Mitaj
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Albania
Saudi Arabia

The Doyen continues the clear-out

Al-Ittihad are continuing to offload players as the Saudi club look to reset the squad, trim the wage bill and sort out other matters before the new season kicks off.

Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté have already gone, along with Hamed Al-Shanqiti and Brazilian Fabinho.

Now it's Albanian full-back Mario Mitaj's turn. He has settled his future during the current summer window after agreeing a move to Italy's Genoa, sending him back to European football once more.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Genoa got the deal over the line, seeing off a number of Portuguese clubs who had chased the player in recent weeks.

Sky Sport Italia added that Mitaj will join on a season-long loan, with a clause handing Genoa the option to sign him permanently once the spell ends.

AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Al-Jazira crest
Al-Jazira
ALJ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

The switch brings the curtain down on his time with the Dean. He fancied a fresh challenge in Serie A, chasing more game time and the chance to rediscover his best form.

Mitaj is expected to link up with Genoa in training over the coming days, ready to begin his official adventure with the club, while Al-Ittihad press on with rebuilding their squad for the season ahead.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google