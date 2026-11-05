Saudi press reports have lifted the lid on an exciting new calendar for the Roshn League in the current 2026-2027 season, one that redraws the competition map after the surprise decision to postpone the Asian Cup to December 2027.

According to the newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the Saudi Professional League Committee has decided to seize on the continental gap by lighting up the competition next January with four complete, consecutive rounds: rounds 18, 19, 20 and 21, the first four rounds of the second half of the campaign.

The winter start comes early. Round 17 kicks off on 31 December and wraps up on 2 January, with a new system handing teams four full days between the end of one round and the start of the next, from round 17 until the start of round 20, giving players enough time to rest and recover at the sharpest point of the season.

This vision emerged on Thursday, when the League's competitions department held a workshop with representatives of the Roshn clubs to review the updated calendar and listen to the clubs' observations before official adoption.

Under the proposal, the league resumes with round 13 matches from 26 November, immediately after the Saudi clubs' external fixtures scheduled between 23 and 25 of the same month.

On the discussion table sat the thorny file of postponed matches, a matter concerning eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab, Al-Khaleej, Al-Riyadh and Abha.

One option firmly in play is to play the postponed round nine matches after the current international break. They promise some fiery clashes: Al-Ahli against Al-Nassr at Al-Ahli's ground, Al-Riyadh against Al-Hilal at Al-Riyadh's ground, and Al-Ittihad against Al-Shabab at Al-Ittihad's ground.

The newspaper confirmed that the League will weigh the clubs' observations on all these proposals before officially announcing the new dates in the coming few days.