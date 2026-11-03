Achref Abada is back on Al-Ahly's radar. The Algerian defender has resurfaced in the Red management's plans, a fresh move that lays bare their determination to bolster the backline with a serious signing in the winter window, with Moroccan head coach Hossein Ammouta leading the push to land him.

According to exclusive information obtained by "Africa Foot", Al-Ahly have rekindled their interest in the USM Alger defender and are moving again to speed up negotiations, hoping to wrap up the deal in January.

Driving it all is Ammouta. The Moroccan sees the Algerian as an important addition to his defensive system thanks to his technical ability, his experience and his knack for covering more than one position, exactly the traits he wants to shore up his side at the back.

Intermediaries close to Al-Ahly have reopened lines of communication with the player's agents, the same source says, and an official offer is now on the table in a bid to tempt him towards a new chapter in the Egyptian league.

The club have made this a priority for the winter window, a sign of how badly they want the deal done. Al-Ahly had, after all, already flagged their interest in the Algerian a few months back.

At 27, Abada has steadily carved out a place among the standout defenders in the Algerian league. He started out at Olympique de Médéa before moving to ASO Chlef in 2021, where a string of eye-catching displays boosted his stock and earned him a move to USM Alger in January 2026.

His versatility is prized. The international is comfortable at the heart of the defence and at right-back, handing the coaching staff extra tactical flexibility, and he brings solid experience in domestic competition along with caps for the Algerian national team.

The numbers tell their own story. Abada has played 6 matches in the Algerian league in the USM Alger shirt during the 2026-2027 season, racking up 529 minutes without a goal or an assist.

The road to this deal, though, won't be smooth. Abada is tied to a contract with USM Alger that runs until June 2029, with no release clause to set a fixed exit fee, so the Algerian club's blessing becomes the decisive factor in how the talks play out.

That leaves Al-Ahly needing to strike an agreement with USM Alger to get it over the line. The defender cannot leave without their say-so, however often the intermediaries and the player's agents push the issue.

Ammouta wants his backline reinforced. Al-Ahly want their man. The coming days will decide the deal's fate, and whether Achref Abada walks through the doors of the Red Castle this winter.