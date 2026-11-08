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Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"The result is painful": Atletico Madrid captain identifies the reason behind the defeat to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Koke
Spain

Barça pull clear at the top

Atlético Madrid captain Koke pinpointed exactly why his side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in tonight's La Liga clash at the Metropolitano.

 The result lifted Barcelona to 33 points at the summit of La Liga. Real Madrid sit second on 30, with Atlético Madrid a point further back in third on 28.

Speaking to Movistar after the match, Koke said: "What was the team lacking? Effectiveness. The team produced a wonderful first half. We had more chances, but they scored a goal from a counter-attack before the end of the first half. This is football. They were more precise in taking their chances. There is nothing to criticise my team for."

The captain continued: "The team put in a good performance after the break. We had Julián's chance. Nothing of note happened in the match, and a 2-1 result was painful for us."

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

22 Nov 2026

VIL

VIL

GET

GET

LaLiga

22 Nov 2026

ATM

ATM

He signed off: "I look forward to the next match. Let us all give our very best, whether those who will travel with their national teams or those who will stay. Barrios is a wonderful player. He gives us a great deal."

 

 

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