Brazilian Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is facing a fresh crisis that could further complicate his disciplinary situation. Spanish media reports claim he pushed a La Liga employee as he left the pitch following his sending-off against Villarreal, an incident that could cast a shadow over the punishment awaiting him and threaten his participation in the Clasico against Barcelona on 25 October.

According to the programme "El Chiringuito" and Spanish radio station "Cope", the fallout from Vinicius's dismissal did not end with the incident on the field. Tensions escalated after the referee showed him a red card in the 71st minute for pulling the hair of his opponent Nathan Salibah. Then came a new account of his behaviour as he walked off.

That alleged incident leaves the Brazilian facing the possibility of additional disciplinary consequences, particularly as video footage and the referee's report could help establish exactly what happened.

Real Madrid intend to appeal against the sending-off while the situation is clarified, although "Cope" radio reckon the chances of success look limited.

Vinicius apologised to his team-mates in the dressing room in an attempt to contain the fallout within the squad, explaining that he had not intended to hurt Salibah and that pulling his opponent's hair came in a moment of anger as he tried to escape defensive marking.

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He had left the pitch in a state of extreme agitation before the apology, needing several minutes to regain his composure.

The echoes of the incident reached the coaching staff. Jose Mourinho boycotted the post-match press conference to avoid making emotional comments that could complicate the situation further and expose him to an additional punishment.