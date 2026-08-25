Marc Casado's future away from Barcelona is edging closer to resolution. The Spain midfielder has slipped out of Hansi Flick's plans, and while Premier League clubs circle, the player himself would rather stay in Europe.

Over the coming days, Casado will weigh up his options, with a clear priority on remaining in European football despite tempting offers from the Saudi Pro League.

Nottingham Forest sat among the frontrunners before Sunderland muscled their way into the race. Reports suggest talks over his transfer are now under way.

The chase doesn't end there. According to Mundo Deportivo, Casado has also drawn interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton, a spread of options that leaves the Spaniard spoilt for choice before the window shuts.

One telling sign of his exit came when he wasn't handed a squad number for the new season. The number 17 shirt went to Jordan instead, underlining just how far he has drifted from Flick's thinking.

Cash from any sale would hand Barcelona a welcome financial boost, helping the club push through their own market moves and settle the squad for the new campaign.